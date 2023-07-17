Wrestling veteran feels 33-year-old WWE star would be in AEW if Vince McMahon was in charge of creative

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette is not a fan of SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

Waller was one of the NXT call-ups to the main roster during the WWE Draft earlier this year. He moved to the blue brand and made a name for himself with his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect, where he had some notable guests such as Bayley & IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Pretty Deadly, Logan Paul, and Edge.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette claimed that Waller looked like the generic AEW wrestler with a youthful appearance and generic hairdo. He suggested that the Aussie superstar would not have been featured on TV if Vince McMahon was in charge of creative.

"Waller looks like he belongs in AEW because he's the same generic, young-faced, generic haircut, bland body. I don't know how this... Vince [McMahon] must not have as much power as we thought anymore. He ought to be Muffin top Taylor's cousin from Australia." [0:13 - 0:38]

Grayson Waller rubbed shoulders with WWE legends Edge and John Cena

A couple of weeks ago at Madison Square Garden, Waller took on Edge in a thrilling contest. Although he didn't walk out with the win, he did earn the respect of The Rated-R Superstar during the encounter.

The 33-year-old star also had a run-in with John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank. While Cena was getting the crowds hyped for a WrestleMania in London, Waller walked out and suggested that the Show of Shows should rather emanate from Australia. He even offered the 16-time world champion an opportunity to be the special guest of the Grayson Waller Effect at WrestleMania Australia.

Cena passed up on the opportunity, and this irked the rookie. He tried to take a swing but ended up getting planted by a thunderous Attitude Adjustment, much to the applause of the London crowd.

