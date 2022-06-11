"She is disconnected" – Wrestling personality on Linda McMahon's WWE involvement (Exclusive)

Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently said Linda McMahon is detached and disinterested in being involved with WWE.

Linda McMahon was the WWE President and became CEO between 1980 and 2009. Earlier in her tenure with the company, she overlooked the product merchandising department and was responsible for establishing WWE's first series of action figures in the mid-1980s.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter said McMahon had been disconnected from the company since her departure to join politics. He added it wasn't her "top story" at the moment:

“She [Linda McMahon] is disconnected at this point. This is not, you know, she left the business to go into politics. And I don't think WWE is, uh, no, but it's not her top story, at this point.” (from 34:32 to 34:45)

Linda McMahon received a Stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin

In addition to having an administrative role, Linda McMahon often made on-screen appearances in varied storylines alongside her family.

She made her TV debut on RAW in 1999 when feuding with Vince McMahon. He was a part of the Corporate Ministry stable comprising Shane McMahon, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Chyna, to name a few. As part of the storyline, Linda stepped down from her CEO role and named Steve Austin her successor.

Later in 2005, The Texas Rattlesnake had a segment where he confronted the McMahon family. He hit everyone with the Stunner, including Linda McMahon.

