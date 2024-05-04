Wrestling veteran makes a bold prediction about Tiffany Stratton ahead of Backlash (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Tiffany Stratton possibly dethroning Bayley this week.

The self-proclaimed Center of the Universe has impressed everyone since her debut on the main roster. She will get her first opportunity at the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash where she goes up against Naomi and current champion Bayley in a Triple Threat match.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell mentioned that Backlash was the best opportunity to start Stratton's push. He felt that WWE has been showcasing the rookie very strongly and this could be the chance to put the belt on her and run with it.

"I'm going out on a limb here. I think Tiffany Stratton is gonna come out on top here. That frees up Bayley and Bianca to do their thing even though they're in a tag team. We've all seen Tiffany Stratton, they're getting ready to put a rocket on her b*tt and let her take off. This could be the vehicle or building they strap it on and let her run." [10:00 onwards]

It was a tough night for Tiffany this week on SmackDown as she was on the losing end, teaming up with Damage CTRL in an eight-women tag team match.

It will be interesting to see if she can actually defeat Bayley and Naomi in the Triple Threat match at Backlash.

