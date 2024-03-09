Wrestling veteran makes explosive prediction for The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the result of the huge tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

During an explosive final segment of SmackDown, Rollins, and Rhodes accepted The Rock's challenge. Now the stage is set for a high-stakes tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania, where The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face the two babyfaces from RAW.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he was favoring The Bloodline to win the tag team match. He wanted the odds to be stacked against Cody as he faced Roman the following night. The wrestling veteran felt that there would be an elaborate finish to the main event as Reigns would have spent all his options before Rhodes got the big win.

"I think Bloodline wins. I would take the pay-per-view just to see the finish. Just to see what they come up with on Night Two because it's gonna be about a 10-minute finish. They will go and go and you think he can't make it, oh he kicks out. Then they do something else, they involve somebody else. They do layers and stacks and when they get through that, then it's gonna come down to Roman, all of a sudden, all his weapons are gone. Now how's he gonna get up? That's when Cody gets strong and that's how we get it." [15:10 onwards]

Cody Rhodes showed this week that he is not shy about getting physical in the ring. After The Rock once again insulted him on the mic, the American Nightmare slapped the Brahma Bull as SmackDown went off the air.

