Wrestling veteran makes massive prediction about The Judgment Day ahead of Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter made a big prediction about The Judgment Day ahead of Backlash 2023.

At Backlash, Bad Bunny is set to face Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. He has displayed his athletic prowess in the past during WrestleMania and Royal Rumble, but putting down Priest would certainly be a tough nut to crack for him.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis discussed Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest with Bill Apter and Teddy Long. While the latter praised Bunny for his dedication towards pro-wrestling, the veteran journalist made a prediction about Judgment Day for Backlash 2023:

“He’s got a career. This is not something that he needs to do, or has to do. He wants to do this man.” said Long [3:00 – 3:08]

“What’s going to be bad for him, is that the rest of Judgment Day is going to interfere, and it’s going to cause some real ruckus. I don't know this could just be a thrown out situation.” said Apter [3:11 - 3:27]

Judgment Day would love to see Damian Priest put Bad Bunny down at Backlash

Damian Priest was once Bad Bunny's best friend. At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, the duo teamed up to face John Morrison and The Miz in tag team action.

Priest and Bunny were victorious that night, and the Puerto Rican rapper received big praise from the WWE Universe for his performance in the match.

Damian Priest is now a member of one of the most dominant groups in all of pro wrestling. He, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have taken down some of WWE's biggest babyfaces over the past year.

The Archer of Infamy didn't compete at this year's WrestleMania and would love to make the most of this opportunity at Backlash 2023.

What do you think about Apter's prediction? Will The Judgment Day end up interfering in the match?

