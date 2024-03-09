Wrestling veteran makes a suggestion to WWE for The Rock's segments on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the final segment of SmackDown featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were on the blue brand this week to answer The Rock's challenge. The four biggest stars of the company came face-to-face during the final segment of the show.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the entire segment played out very well. However, the veteran made one suggestion to the WWE creative team, stating that they should speed up these segments. He felt that the fans in attendance were waiting for answers and the announcers were dragging the show because they had nothing to say.

"They did it right. The only suggestion I would make to WWE creative is come on guys. Either pace this better or speed it up becuase we had too long a time trying to listen to those two announcers who were saying nothing basically. At the end of the show, what else can they say? We're waiting for an answer and they just took too long to do it." [From 4:48 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The American Nightmare and The Visionary made it clear that they accepted The Rock's challenge, setting up the blockbuster tag team match for WrestleMania. Rhodes, in fact, even slapped The Brahma Bull as a receipt for the time when the TKO board member laid hands on him at the WrestleMania Kickoff event in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see how the action intensifies as we move closer to The Show of Shows.

