Wrestling veteran notices minor flaws with Jade Cargill's return, claims the beatdown "seemed like a shoot" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's return. The Storm showed up to WWE Elimination Chamber during a surprise return.

Jade Cargill was rendered out of action for months after a brutal attack on the November 22 edition of SmackDown. For a long time, Bianca Belair was on the hunt for the mystery assailant and she was convinced that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were behind the attack. However, Jade returned and attacked Naomi, hinting that there was a more sinister plan in play to put her out of action.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter questioned the need for entrance music during the surprise returns. He felt the music spoiled the impact of the return. The veteran journalist also pointed out that Jade should have been in normal attire to make the storyline more compelling.

Bill noted that Jade Cargill and Naomi would have a stellar feud going all the way up to WrestleMania, allowing Bianca to focus on her quest for the Women's World Championship:

"What was strange to me was when Jade ran out, why did they put the music of the person so you know there's gonna be a run-in? To me, the charm of it would've been, they did it really well but don't play the music." He continued, "Here, when Cargill came out, she was wearing her wrestling outfit. Why not come out in street clothes? But when she attacked Naomi, it seemed like a shoot. It was so tight and so well done, I thought it was real. I don't not think Bianca's directly involved in the attack. I think Jade and Naomi are gonna be tied up in a hell of a feud that might happen at WrestleMania." [From 10:22 onwards]

After the events of Elimination Chamber, it will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill shows up to WWE SmackDown this week.

