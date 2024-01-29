Wrestling veteran opens up on the current booking for Judgment Day; feels they do not need a new feud in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan feels The Judgment Day has a lot going on internally, and the faction does not need to be in a feud with any other team.

There has been a lot of chaos within the Gothic faction over the last few weeks. The likes of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio have not been able to notch up wins in their last few outings. Dirty Dom even lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that there was some internal struggle over who the leader is - Damian Priest or Rhea Ripley. He even felt that the addition of R-Truth to the equation made things more complicated for the stable. The veteran mentioned that they needed to sort things internally before getting into a feud with other teams.

"They have so many things going on with Rhea and Priest gonna finally knock heads. Who's gonna lead the group? Ron gonna come in or are they gonna throw JD out. The dynamic between Mami and Dominik. There's a lot going on. I don't think they need to be caught in a feud right now." [7:22 - 7:46]

The Judgment Day will defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Finn Balor and Damian Priest gear up to defend against #DIY.

The duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been able to get a few victories over the Judgment Day members, leading to a classic showdown and an opportunity to win the Undisputed tag titles.

