Wrestling veteran opens up on speculations around Kevin Owens' WWE contract

WWE star Kevin Owens recently spoke about his contract with the company. The star has about nine months remaining in his current contract.

Owens has been with WWE for the better part of a decade now. During this time, he won the NXT Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship, and the tag team championship. He has been a prominent feature of the roster and has had blockbuster feuds with the likes of John Cena, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, AJ Styles, and many more.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran detailed that there was probably no other promotion in the world that could pay KO the same as WWE apart from AEW. However, with Tony Khan running the promotion and a chaotic backstage environment, staying put with the Stamford-based organization was the best move for Owens.

"I really can't imagine anywhere else in the world that would pay me even remotely a fraction of the money that they're paying me right now besides AEW, where I might be able to play with more of my friends but I would be at the mercy of the f***in' lunatic running the asylum."

Cornette also detailed that the two parties had a good relationship. He pointed out that Owens renewed his deal a couple of years ago under the Vince McMahon regime and he shouldn't have any problems doing the same with the new management.

"I don't think they are trying to run him off, nor do I think that he would think about leaving to go anywhere with the position he's got in the biggest company in the world." He continued "If he re-signed to work for Vince McMahon, he'll, I'm sure, be happy to work for the variety of people that are there now." [From 0:46 - 1:58]

Kevin Owens recently spoke about his WWE contract

In a recent conversation with Metro UK, Kevin Owens revealed that he had nine months left in his WWE contract.

The Prizefighter mentioned that he had been with the company for 10 years and couldn't imagine a life without some of the amazing people who worked for WWE behind the scenes.

Kevin Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline and came up short against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team match at Backlash: France where he teamed up with Randy Orton.

