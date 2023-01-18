Wrestling veteran praises Austin Theory's heel turn, bashes other popular heels of WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the heels of WWE and praised Austin Theory for his gimmick.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Theory successfully defended his United States Title against his arch-rival Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match. Following that, he once again defended his title against Rollins on RAW. The 25-year-old is currently one of the biggest heels on the red brand and is unanimously hated by fans.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the only prominent heel in the business right now is Theory.

He further added that according to Schwartz and Eman Perry, the major heels of WWE are The Miz and Dominik Mysterio.

"Bro, who's really a heel that you hate? Like back in the day you'd want to see somebody get their b**t kicked. Who do you really want to see? I don't know bro, maybe right now maybe Austin Theory. Schwartz said The Miz but bro, they've turned Miz into a joke. Eman Perry said Dominik Mysterio, I don't think Dominik's there yet." [18:10 - 19:00]

Vince Russo mentioned how WWE might have ruined Austin Theory's title run

The former WWE head writer mentioned how the company might have ruined Austin Theory's United States Championship run.

While speaking on a previous episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Austin Theory had already beaten Seth Rollins, and now if the company decides to book Theory against some stars below Rollins, it would not be beneficial to Theory.

He added that WWE's poor booking might even cost Theory the United States Championship.

"So he beat Seth Rollins, who up the food chain is next? Who you gonna have him beat next? That's what I'm saying bro, they are just starting with this Theory run and they already have him beat probably at least one or two top guys on RAW. Okay bro, so now anything below Seth Rollins is going to do nothing for him. You gotta have him beat those people on the way up and then when he gets to Rollins. Now you gotta have to go in the reverse direction and it's gonna mean nothing, bro."

Theory is slated to face Bobby Lashley in defense of his United States Title. The All Mighty won a Six-Pack Challenge on the latest episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see whether the youngster manages to keep hold of his prized possession.

What are your thoughts on Theory being the United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

