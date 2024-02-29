Wrestling veteran praises Logan Paul for showing creativity inside WWE Elimination Chamber

A former WWE manager recently spoke about Logan Paul being one of the bright spots in the Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday.

The WWE personality in question is Jim Cornette. The Maverick was one of the participants in the Elimination Chamber match. He had a good showing in the event and was one of the last three competitors in the match. He had some amazing spots in the Chamber and even furthered his story with other superstars like Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

In a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Logan is a natural entertainer in the ring. He felt that the KO-Logan interactions inside the Chamber were great to watch. He even commended The Maverick for having the creativity of making doodles on the chamber pod with a marker:

"Logan Paul is fu*king natural. He's a natural." Cornette continued, "The only thing I want to see more out of this match is Logan Paul and Kevin Owens because they were the interesting component of this. As we just mentioned, Logan Paul somewhere got a black sharpie and he's drawing or writing backwards, like Owens is fat, and pictures of one of the Weebles that wobble. You fill it with sand but they won't fall over. And that was great stuff." [From 05:07 to 06:12]

Check out the video below:

Logan Paul decked Randy Orton before leaving the Chamber

Logan held his own against five top-tier WWE Superstars in the Elimination Chamber match. At one point, he looked poised to win the whole thing before Randy Orton planted him with an RKO outta nowhere.

Logan was pinned by The Viper, bringing his first Elimination Chamber match to an end. However, the Social Media Megastar reentered the ring and decked Randy with his brass knuckles, costing him the match.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if this exchange leads to a match between the two stars at WrestleMania 40 for the United States Championship.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE