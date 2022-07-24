A 30-year wrestling veteran predicted who will lose the marquee SummerSlam championship clash between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Both will fight for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2022. It's a rematch from WrestleMania 38 as well as SummerSlam 2021.

Last year's event kickstarted a long story between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Although the latter was the dominant RAW Women's Champion who had headlined WrestleMania that year, all of that came to a crashing halt when Lynch replaced Sasha Banks and captured the SmackDown Women's Title within 26 seconds.

Much has happened in the next eight months, with Belair working her way back to the title picture and dethroning Big Time Becks in perhaps the best match of the entire WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Preview, Wrestling veteran Joel Gertner gave his take on the bout between the top stars.

He explained that Bianca Belair doesn't need to beat Becky Lynch for revenge because she doesn't need "a victory as a rehab" for last year's loss:

"When I look at the match, when we're doing this at a sports level - not that Bianca Belair needs anything to be more over than she currently is. I'm a big fan and admirer of her work. She did a service and a favor of taking a quick loss and it's not like she would need a victory as rehab for that," Gertner said.

He predicted that Big Time Becks could afford to take the loss to the strong and "momentum-riding" RAW Women's Champion:

"I think as a heel, in her new iteration of being as crazy as she is and being in the prime of reinventing herself week-to-week and month-to-month, I think more out of the two, Becky Lynch could take a loss to a strong, momentum-riding Bianca Belair and I'm going to go with Belair," Gertner added. (7:03-8:21)

You can watch the full SummerSlam Preview in the video below:

What will be next for Becky Lynch if she loses at SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch has been riding a wave of momentum despite not always winning since WrestleMania. Her return post-WrestleMania saw her spiral down into a more unhinged character, beginning a feud with the returning Asuka - her long-time rival.

The two women traded victories in a feud that saw Lynch emerge victorious. As a result, she is now in contention for the RAW Women's Title again.

Becky Lynch has been one of the strongest characters in the women's division in the past year. Her ability to constantly reinvent herself is going to pay dividends as losses tend to rarely matter in such scenarios.

Similar to Lynch, her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, has lost more than any other WWE star in 2022. However, fans have hardly taken notice due to his intense and ever-changing character work.

Should Big Time Becks regain the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

If you're using the quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the SummerSlam 2022 Preview from YouTube.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far