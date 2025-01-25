Wrestling veteran predicts a "s*rewjob finish" to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The two stars will collide in a huge Ladder Match at the premium live event.

After the previous edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens walked off with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship and refused to give it up, claiming he was the real World Champion. This forced SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to book Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match with both titles suspended high above the ring.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claimed that there was no way Owens was walking out of the Royal Rumble as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He felt the match could end in a no contest with some shenanigans. The veteran journalist felt that the confusion would keep the storyline alive and build excitement among fans:

"No. Will be some kind of a s*rewjob finish and possibly a no-decision and they might hold up the title. If it is both belts hanging and they both fall off with a belt at the same time, it will create great storyline confusion and that is always good!"

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will be face-to-face this week at Saturday Night's Main Event for a contract signing. WWE Hall of Famer and Legend Shawn Michaels will supervise the entire segment.

