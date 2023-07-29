Wrestling veteran predicts thrilling nearfall moment at SummerSlam between Logan Paul and Ricochet (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the possible winner between Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

Ricochet will be up against the social media superstar at SummerSlam. The One and Only is known for his high-flying and gravity-defying move-set but Logan wants to take that moniker away from him. This led to a confrontation at Money in the Bank where The Maverick assaulted Ricochet after the event.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter and Teddy Long both agreed that Paul would emerge victorious at SummerSlam. The veteran journalist mentioned that Ricochet would come close to pinning the Maverick but Logan would walk out as the eventual winner.

"I'm gonna say, somehow, it's gonna be Logan Paul, but Ricochet is gonna have that 'Oh my God, he's about to pin him' and that's it." [From 9:10 - 9:19]

Ricochet laid out Logan Paul on RAW this week

The One and Only walked down to the ring to challenge Logan Paul to a match this week on RAW.

However, before he could complete his promo, Logan blindsided him. The YouTube sensation then filmed himself accepting the challenge. Ricochet got back to his feet with a Kip up and laid out his adversary with a Superkick. He then hit a Shooting Star Press for good measure.

After the segment, Logan mentioned that he would appear on the go-home episode of RAW and get retribution even before the scheduled matchup at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

Do you think Ricochet will put an end to Paul's successful run in WWE? Or will The Maverick pick up another huge win? Let us know in the comment section below.

