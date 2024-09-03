Wrestling veteran questions WWE's "weird" treatment of AJ Styles and The O.C.

AJ Styles will always have arguably the greatest WWE debut as a wrestler who spent years in other promotions before finally joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Despite a successful run in the company, including a year-long WWE Championship reign, Styles appears to be very underutilized of late.

Konnan was recently asked on his podcast, Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, why WWE is not using AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows together. The trio was famously part of the Bullet Club in Japan and had noteworthy programs with Roman Reigns and John Cena in the last decade, among others, before their run fizzled out.

In late 2022, The Good Brothers were re-signed by Triple H and Co. They again joined forces with The Phenomenal One and introduced 'Michin' Mia Yim. But ultimately, the interest for O.C. died down:

"I haven't heard anything on them. I would have to ask," Konnan said, regarding the status of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. "It's weird because they made a big deal out of them and then they never really used them. And then they separated, then they brought them back together, then they didn't use them again. [From 2:09 to 2:20]

During the podcast, it was also noted how AJ Styles' return to SmackDown has been delayed and that the company is possibly finalizing on creative. Styles was last seen at Clash at the Castle in June, where he lost to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" Match.

Shawn Michaels named AJ Styles and Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the best in-ring performers in WWE today

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast about his favorite wrestlers from the current roster. He admitted that he organically gravitates towards a certain style of wrestling, and guys like AJ Styles and Seth Rollins best represent it.

He praised both of them as performers, noting that The Phenomenal One is "still" best in the business:

"I think Seth is a fantastic performer. That’s me, off the top of my head, picking one. He’s a guy that has unbelievable talent. AJ Styles is still a guy that I think is fantastic as well. The more I sit here and think about it, there are probably other guys that would come up, but I will say right now, for me, for my kind of style and what I enjoy out of matches, AJ and Seth are rocking pretty good."

As for The Good Brothers and Michin, while the former's appearances have become more sporadic, the latter most recently contended for Nia Jax's Women's Championship on WWE SmackDown in a noteworthy Street Fight. The bout took place this past Friday.

