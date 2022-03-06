Wrestling veteran reveals the real reason behind Rey Mysterio's success in WWE despite being a 'small guy' (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently discussed how Rey Mysterio created his legacy in the business.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Snow revealed that Rey Mysterio has not only relied on high-flying moves inside the ring. He has led viewers into believing that he can take on anyone regardless of the difference in size.

''Al Snow was quoted as saying: "It's more than just moves. What you really like about Rey Mysterio is his body language. The way he carried himself, the way he never backed down from a wrestler no matter how much bigger he was than he was. You thought and believed that Rey Mysterio, regardless of his size, would find a way to win. It was the belief in the wrestler that made him so popular."

Snow stated that Rey Mysterio was forced to scale back his moveset due to WWE's busy schedule. This caused Mysterio to use his prominent offensive moves in regular matches and bank on special moves in big encounters.

"And if you pay attention to Rey Mysterio's career prior to arriving in WWE, he did a lot more moves in each individual match. And then when he came to WWE, he scaled back on those moves and used only three or four prominent ones, and then occasionally a few others here and there when he needed them. He didn't continue to do them to the degree which he did prior to arriving in WWE because the schedule is just too hard," he concluded.

Rey Mysterio set for the match at WWE WrestleMania 38

Over the last couple of years, Rey Mysterio has competed in the tag team division alongside his son, Dominik. The duo are currently booked as top babyfaces on RAW and heading towards a tag team match against WrestleMania 38.

Rey and Dominik will lock horns with the team of The Miz and internet celebrity Logan Paul. The A-Lister kickstarted his feud with The Mysterios after repeatedly insulting them and even took it a step too far when he invoked late superstar Eddie Guerrero's name to question the real-life relationship between Rey and his son.

Both Logan Paul and The Miz will feature in a Homecoming Party on RAW this week. They have attacked Rey Mysterio and Dominik in the past. Thus, the former tag team champions will look to settle the score on the red brand tomorrow night.

