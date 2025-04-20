Wrestling Veteran reveals shocking reason for former best friends not working together in WWE (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has come up with an interesting explanation for the break-up of former best friends. The superstars in question are former Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

While reviewing WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed a source told him why Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill went their separate ways in the first place.

"The same person that told me that Drew was supposed to win the Chamber also told me Bianca Belair and Jade did not get along and that was the reason why they broke them up in the first place. So now I don't know if Bianca and Naomi are really friends. I don't know how good of friends they are, but the story was that Bianca and Jade were not getting along and that's why they put her through the car and split them up and then she was with Naomi."

He continued:

"So bro, this is what I'm looking at because I was in this business. If Naomi and and Bianca are really friends. Chris, I got to tell you, I'm watching that match tonight. And to me it did not look like Naomi was really trying to help (Jade). I'm sorry, bro. It did not look to me like Naomi was really trying to help her. And that's why I'm telling you guys, there's a lot of cattiness, There's a lot of jealousy, especially when it comes to get (Jade) away from the women. Get her away from the women and put her with a guy." [33:51 onwards]

Bianca Belair will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Fans will have to wait to see if the EST walks out of the match as the new world champion.

