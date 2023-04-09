Wrestling veteran says 8-time Tag Team Champion will push Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns again (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes fell short of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, and looks like he will have to go through a redemption arc in order to make it to the top spot again. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks eight-time Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn will be the one to encourage Rhodes when he is down.

The American Nightmare's defeat at The Show of Shows was a crushing one. However, Dutch Mantell argued that it was the right decision to have him lose because he faced no adversity or suffering on his road to the top.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, and SP3 spoke about Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn is an eight-time Tag Team Champion across WWE, ROH, and PWG, and Mantell thinks that Zayn will be the one who eventually pushes and encourages Cody Rhodes to go for the Undisputed Tag Team title.

"To put the belts on them now is the right move to make because now it legitimizes them in the eyes of the fans and we'll see where it leads to. I do see, down the line when Cody [Rhodes] is suffering and struggling to get back. I see a great interview with Sami [Zayn] and Cody, like 'Hey, don't give up, don't give up, because look at me' - I think people would buy that because he's basing it on what he went through and he wants Cody to go through too." (4:40-5:30)

Mantell added that it's important to get to people's hearts when telling a story:

"The fans don't forget. They don't forget and when Sami goes to return the favor to Cody, it'll be a big deal and I think people will feel that. Once you get them in the heart, you can do anything." (5:52-6:13)

When was Cody Rhodes' feud against Brock Lesnar planned?

It seems clear now that Cody Rhodes will not immediately be going after Roman Reigns despite calling for a rematch.

Instead, Brock Lesnar's heel turn on RAW after WrestleMania 39 will serve as the start of what can only be described as a dream feud and match.

While the general opinion among fans was that it was part of Vince McMahon's last-minute changes, a recent report suggested that WWE had planned Brock Lesnar's heel turn a full month in advance.

"We were told that Brock Lesnar’s heel turn was decided 'at least a month before WrestleMania.' At that time, a few members of the creative team 'were given the heads-up about Brock’s turn happening the day after WrestleMania.' So, they were not all in the dark about that one."

With the 2023 Backlash set to take place on Saturday, May 6, in Puerto Rico, it remains to be seen if The Beast and Rhodes will face each other or not.

Will the two Titans face each other at Backlash? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

