Wrestling veteran says Chad Gable could get tons of heat by destroying one of his best friends in WWE 

Chad Gable's heel turn has been one of the most talked-about developments in WWE in recent weeks. Jim Cornette has revealed that the sports entertainment giant needs to book a big match between Gable and Otis to solidify the turn.

The Alpha Academy leader recently snapped and unleashed an unforgiving attack on Sami Zayn and has since promised to become the next Intercontinental Champion. Chad Gable even cut a promo on RAW and had some stern words for his Alpha Academy stablemates, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.

Jim Cornette reviewed Gable's promo on his Drive Thru podcast and stated that Chad needed to turn on Otis. Cornette wants WWE to book a TV match in which Gable convincingly goes over one of his closest friends, and significantly increases the amount of heat on him:

"That needs to be a big-time TV match where Chad will f**k Otis up and get a ton of heat." [1:08 - 1:15]

Jim Cornette clearly doesn't view Otis highly, as this was even more evident from his recap of the Monday Night RAW segment.

Cornette highlighted Gable's exchange with Otis and believed there would be some "trouble" between the long-time partners.

"Otis is the biggest disappointment of all of them. You wanted honest feedback and now from now on you're all going to focus on me and you're all going to help me win the Intercontinental title. You're going to help me no matter what, right? And he makes Otis say no matter what. So, there is going to be trouble there." [2:07 - 2:21]

Jim Cornette feels Chad Gable should dump his Alpha Academy teammates

Chad Gable's first words after turning heel were quite effective, as they cemented his new persona as someone who would stop at nothing to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Gable's message to Otis, Tozawa, and Dupri is loud and clear, with potential repercussions for those who aren't obedient to him.

While Jim Cornette liked Gable's promo explaining his actions, the wrestling veteran's initial thoughts questioned why the 38-year-old WWE star even needs any support. He added:

"He is in the ring with Otis and Tozawa and the model girl, and I've written, 'God, he needs to dump these three if they are going to push him.' And Gable did a good promo. He is very well-spoken, and he has got personality. He did a heel promo about the match with Sami, how he got mad, and what he did was justified because Sami rubbed it in." [From 00:05 onwards]

Chad Gable looks better than ever as a villain, but only time will tell whether his newfound gimmick will lead him to the Intercontinental title.

