Wrestling veteran says IYO SKY and Dakota Kai haven't been over with the WWE Universe from day one (Exclusive)

However, Vince Russo thinks otherwise. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he claimed that SKY and Kai haven't been over with fans since day one.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

vs

Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan happened this weekend…



🤩 6 months ago, this wouldn’t even sound real.



….but since it is, can you guys please tell your children to stop yelling at Damage CTRL?!??!!!

He further stated that booking the two women on a weekly basis isn't going to help their case.

"They are sticking to their guns with [IYO SKY] and the other one. They are sticking to their guns, those women have not been over, one iota from day one, from day one. And I don't know how you think that putting them out there is going to get them over because it's not," said Vince Russo. [46:25 – 47:00]

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's latest run has seen them capture the Women's Tag Team Titles twice

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY joined forces with Bayley at SummerSlam 2022. Kai was previously released by WWE but re-signed on July 30th, 2022.

The duo of Kai and SKY entered the tournament to crown the new winners of the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. While they were favorites to win the tournament, it was Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah who surprised the WWE Universe by winning the vacant tag titles.

This eventually led to a rematch between the two teams, as Kai and SKY finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on an episode of RAW. However, a month later, they lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, only to regain them five days later at Crown Jewel.

