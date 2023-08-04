Wrestling veteran says Roman Reigns should use his backstage power to stop 38-year-old star from beating him at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns certainly has backstage pull considering the fact that he has been the company's central star for over eight years now. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that Reigns should use his backstage pull to scrap the current plans that could lead to the end of his title run.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke in detail about why he feels Cody Rhodes isn't the right man to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, with the two rumored to be facing each other in a rematch next year.

Russo stated that if it were up to him, a Bloodline member who we haven't seen before should be the one to end his run - concluding the story as a family affair.

The veteran said that if he was Roman Reigns, he would use the "stroke" (backstage power) he has to keep The Bloodline story within the Anoa'i family rather than having an outsider like Cody Rhodes end it.

"If I'm Roman Reigns, and I've got all the stroke that I've got and there are more family members climbing the ladder that are very young, I'm saying 'We're keeping the storyline in the family.' He's got enough stroke bro. That's what I would do." (2:58-3:22)

Roman Reigns used his backstage power to turn heel in 2020

As mentioned earlier, Reigns undeniably has backstage power, especially considering that he has been the modern locker room leader. However, in 2020 during his hiatus, he put his foot down with Vince McMahon to demand a heel turn.

Roman Reigns revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports that he requested the heel turn himself:

"So, it was one of those things where it was like, 'Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this' but the numbers just wouldn’t let me. When the opportunity came I jumped on it. It was kind of a team discussion. Obviously, you gotta have the big man involved and gotta have the blessing from him. But, it just all seemed to work out with perfect timing," said Roman Reigns.

In hindsight, it was the best decision he could have made.

