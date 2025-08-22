Wrestling veteran sheds light on The Undertaker's harsh criticism of WWE’s backstage culture (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Undertaker taking a dig at WWE’s backstage culture. He spoke at length about the current-day locker room culture in the company.

The Phenom recently dissed the locker room culture on his podcast. He noted that he was an old-school guy, and back in his time, wrestlers used to watch the matches on monitors backstage. He felt the current wrestlers are busy posting content on social media and don't care about what is going on in the ring.

On the most recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter spoke about his visits to the locker room area in WWE. Bill said that he had seen several talents watching the action at the Gorilla position. The journalist felt some wrestlers always stood behind Triple H or other producers in the backstage area to support the product and show their interest. He felt that The Undertaker was possibly referring to NXT stars since he is currently working closely with a few of them.

"There's monitors all over the place. A lot of the guys, when I go backstage there, are watching the matches. Even from the Gorilla position, they like to be standing there behind Triple H and the producers to let them know they care about the product. So, Undertaker may have been backstage more so at NXT, maybe."

The Undertaker is a constant presence on WWE's new series LFG, where he works with prospects, grooming them for the big stage.

None of the current stars has responded to Taker's comments. It will be interesting to see if the current generation of stars has something to say about this criticism from the wrestling legend.

