Wrestling veteran shoots on Randy Orton's views on Vince McMahon; feels he had a "better answer" than other WWE stars

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Randy Orton addressing the allegations against Vince McMahon.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Orton spoke about Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Viper claimed that his heart was hurting after reading the allegations. He mentioned that he owed all his success to Mr. McMahon but would be devastated if the allegations proved to be true.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell claimed that Randy's stance on the situation was much better than John Cena's take. He felt that things would get worse for Vince McMahon in the coming days. The former WWE manager stated that with every passing day, he was more inclined to believe Janel Grant's claims in the lawsuit.

"Well, that's a much better answer I think, than what [John] Cena put out. Cena sounded to me like he was kinda on Vince's side, but Randy Orton said, 'I hope that's not true.' We just went over Seth Rollins and what he said about it, but this is gonna get worse before it gets better. When I think of Vince, I can't help but think that, I don't know, I gotta keep using that word 'allegedly.' I think this is her definition or description of what happened. I'm more inclined to believe it now more than ever, because it sounds like something he might do," Dutch Mantell said. [1:24 - 2:27]

You can watch the full podcast below:

What the future has in store for Mr. McMahon remains to be seen.

Randy Orton fought through the pain in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Randy Orton put on an impressive performance at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Despite his back issues, The Viper pushed through the pain and thrashed his opponents with some devastating DDTs. The exclamation point during the match came when he hit a vicious RKO to eliminate Logan Paul.

Expand Tweet

Randy and Drew McIntyre were the last two men remaining in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match when The Viper struck again and planted Drew with another RKO. However, Logan Paul reentered the ring and knocked Orton out with his brass knuckles. This allowed The Scottish Warrior to pin him and pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see how The Apex Predator responds to this attack by the social media megastar.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.