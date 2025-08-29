Wrestling veteran shuts down ex-WWE star's latest rant on Goldberg - "This is just not relevant at all" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on an ex-WWE star taking shots at Goldberg. The WCW icon had his last match earlier this year against Gunther.

Matt Riddle was in the news recently after he went on a verbal tirade against the WWE Hall of Famer. Matt has a complicated history with the veteran, and he shared the tense conversation between the two stars. He revealed that Bill found him to be rude and disrespectful. The legend even felt that Matt Riddle didn't understand the wrestling business. Riddle acknowledged that Bill would always have a huge bank account but never have 30-minute classic matches.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that the two stars have a documented history of taking shots at one another. He questioned if anybody even thought of seeing the WCW veteran in a 30-minute in-ring classic. He felt the 58-year-old star always had short, action-packed matches. The veteran journalist stated that Riddle's claims didn't make any sense to him.

"This isn't new news. We heard this a long time ago this has come out where he has been kind of bitching and maoning about Bill Goldberg. Does it matter if anybody goes back to watch a Goldberg match? First of all, I don't think there ever was a 30-minute Goldberg match. There are 30-minute Matt Riddle matches. This is just, why are we picking on each other? To me, this is just not relevant at all."

Apter’s comments highlight how the veteran's legacy was never about five-star classic matches but short, explosive bouts. While Matt Riddle's controversial take on the star could stir debates, the WCW icon is firmly established as a WWE Hall of Famer, with his legacy felt across generations.

