Wrestling veteran slams WWE's Randy Orton return booking; questions major loophole at Survivor Series

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series.

The Viper returned at the premium live event as the fifth and final member of Cody Rhodes' team at WarGames. This was his first appearance in nearly 18 months. He was last seen back in May 2022 in an episode of SmackDown, competing for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Usos.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran pointed out that there was no explanation why Orton was not in the cage with the rest of his team. He mentioned that WWE should have provided an explanation as to why Randy was late for the WarGames match. He reasoned that the company was probably trying to get the fans to start "CM Punk" chants.

"The whole deal is when you do something like this, you've got to give a plausible storyline explanation to cover up why, instead of just saying that we ja**ed you all off. You see what I'm saying? There was no reason for him to be late." [From 2:08 - 2:25]

Randy Orton had a match on RAW this week

An emotional Randy Orton kicked off Monday Night RAW this week. The Viper mentioned that he had a score to settle with The Bloodline. However, he was interrupted by Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator mocked him and even taunted him, stating that his big return was upstaged by CM Punk. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio then started a surprise 2-on-1 beatdown on Orton. The Apex Predator fought back, and planted McDonagh with an RKO.

He then announced that he would face Dirty Dom in a singles match later in the night. During the main event, Randy defeated Dominik convincingly with an RKO, despite numerous interference attempts by JD McDonagh.

