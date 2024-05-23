Wrestling veteran takes a shot at Liv Morgan; hopes WWE star will make her look credible in huge matchup

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette is not thrilled about watching Liv Morgan challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. The match was made official after Liv defeated Nia Jax and challenged Becks for a title opportunity.

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has been steamrolling through WWE RAW. The star injured Rhea Ripley during a backstage attack, forcing her to relinquish the title. Becky then won the gold in a battle royal on RAW, only to have Morgan on her heels chasing the championship.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that Becky would possibly make Liv seem like a credible threat. He took a shot at Morgan's physical stature, saying that The Man was "slight built herself" and the two would complement each other well in the ring. However, Cornette claimed to have no interest in the result of the match.

"Oh boy howdy. At least Becky will make Liv look competitive size wise since Becky is of slight build herself. Yeah, I don't care about this either." [From 05:05 to 05:22]

Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch on RAW

This past Monday Night on RAW, Liv Morgan showed up to say a few words to the current Women's World Champion Becky Lynch.

She called the champ delusional and called her the most selfish person in WWE. Morgan snubbed claims that Becky was a trailblazer for other women in the industry. During her rant, Liv claimed that she would defeat Becky and finally reign supreme as the new Women's World Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can actually make good on her words and dethrone The Man at King and Queen of the Ring.

