Wrestling veteran doesn't think top WWE Executive leaked information about Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's retirement will likely remain the biggest news of the pro wrestling world in 2022. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell addressed the possibility of WWE executive Stephanie McMahon being responsible for the leaks of allegations to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The former CEO and Chairman of the company relinquished his position, naming his daughter Stephanie McMahon and former WWE President Nick Khan as the co-CEOs of the promotion.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell addressed a theory about Stephanie McMahon being the one to leak the allegations to the Wall Street Journal, as it all happened while she was on a hiatus.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III, Mantell said that he doesn't believe that The Queen of Queens leaked the news as she was being eased into the top spot by her father anyway:

"I don't think she [Stephanie McMahon] leaked it out, but I don't think she had to either. Then again, and I hate to say this, but what if Vince [McMahon] eased her into his spot anyway? He helped her get there." (13:37-13:53)

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE has made a big turnaround since Vince McMahon's departure

Speaking about WWE post-Vince McMahon on the same episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that Triple H has been responsible for the huge turnaround that the company has had.

"Well, she's in it [Vince McMahon's position] now and the company has almost made a 100% turnaround since Triple H took over. If anybody doubted him, they won't doubt him anymore." (13:58-14:09)

Mantell noted that while WWE was always going to face certain troubles in the fallout of McMahon's retirement, they have largely done well to bounce back.

