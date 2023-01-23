Wrestling veteran thinks 35-year-old star will replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top heel (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top star since 2015 and top heel since 2020. Nearly two-and-a-half years after the start of the Tribal Chief storyline, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that WWE will be looking to turn Reigns babyface, turning a SmackDown star into the top heel in his place.

The SmackDown star happens to be none other than 35-year-old Gunther. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Gunther and his potential.

Discussing Gunther's potential, he believes that he will likely get the "killer heel" spot while Roman Reigns turns face. Mantell admitted that he doesn't think Karrion Kross will make it:

"One guy that we have overlooked here being a big heel is Gunther. I think that's a huge upside. And I think before it's all over, they'd [WWE] want Roman [Reigns] to be a babyface and get Gunther up to the killer heel role, because I don't think Karrion Kross will make it. Something's missing there." (3:47-4:21)

Mantell further stated that while Gunther hasn't done anything to make him dislike him, he has the look of a top heel:

"I'm looking at him and I'm going, 'I don't know, does this make me not like these people?' Gunther hasn't done anything to make me dislike him either, but he has that look" (4:27-4:44)

You can watch the full video below:

The road to WrestleMania still seems unclear for Roman Reigns

Fans are still in the dark about what lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania 39 for Roman Reigns. This will mark the third straight WrestleMania where The Head of the Table enters as the world champion - a feat only achieved by Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 1 to 3.

There seem to be two matches rumored for Reigns at WrestleMania 39 - a blockbuster clash against The Rock or a main event match against Cody Rhodes. Although The Rock would be the #1 preference because of its box office potential, recent reports have suggested that The Bhrama Bull may not be ready for WrestleMania 39.

If that is the case, Cody Rhodes would definitely be the favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023.

Who do you want to see The Tribal Chief face at WrestleMania? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes