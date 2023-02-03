Wrestling veteran thinks Triple H noticed that top star "failed" at the Royal Rumble event (Exclusive)

Triple H has done a lot of good in his tenure as a WWE creative, and perhaps that is why WrestleMania 39 is set to be the biggest of all time in terms of revenue. But not every comeback has been a successful one, and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was highly critical of Bray Wyatt's performance in the Royal Rumble.

Wyatt returned to the company in October 2022 at Extreme Rules. His comeback was undoubtedly a beneficiary of Triple H's tenure, with The Game bringing him and several others back.

However, one issue has persisted with the former Universal Champion - while his character work is great, and the build-up to his matches are great, the matches themselves never deliver.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, host SP3 pointed this out, and Dutch Mantell admitted that Bray Wyatt's gimmicks and outside influences are working against him.

"That match disappointed me. I think when you depend too much on outside influences and gimmicks and lights and Uncle Howdy's, to me that disinterests me. He's [Bray Wyatt] the gimmick king anyway, he's got all kinds of gimmicks to go to. But these are fairytale characters. When it comes time to get in the ring and do something, he failed this test. And when Uncle Howdy showed up, I don't think Uncle Howdy added anything to it at all." (8:40-9:31)

With regard to Wyatt's comparisons to The Undertaker, Mantell stated that The Phenom could go in the ring and deliver. He also believes that Triple H noticed Wyatt's disappointing performance.

The wrestling veteran thinks that LA Knight is done with him and the creative will have to look for another opponent.

"See, The Undertaker could go, he could get his a** beat for a while, and then he could set up, now here comes the people. Who's going to beat Bray? If he can all of a sudden summon these extra-earthly beings, and I think this doesn't go unnoticed by Paul [Triple H]. I don't think people were happy with the ending of this match. Now what are they going to do now? I think they have to look for another opponent. I think LA Knight is done with him. What's he going to do to him? Set him on fire with a flamethrower?" (9:32--10:29)

What does Triple H have in store for Bray Wyatt?

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

He has reportedly been listed as the #1 babyface on SmackDown internally, although this doesn't necessarily mean that he will cross paths with Roman Reigns.

As of now, there are no rumors about what Triple H has planned for Bray Wyatt. Hopefully, it puts Wyatt in a position where he can deliver.

What are your thoughts about Bray Wyatt's matches and gimmicks? Are you enjoying Uncle Howdy's presence? Sound off in the comments below.

