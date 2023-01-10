Wrestling veteran trolls The Bloodline and Kevin Owens for "hitting each other like girls" (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens continued his feud with The Bloodline on this week's WWE RAW. Former head writer Vince Russo had some thoughts about the segment.

The former Universal Champion opened the show, only to get interrupted by JBL. This led to a match between Owens and Baron Corbin, as the former emerged victorious. Post-match, KO was involved in a brawl with The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo trolled the babyface and the heel faction for "hitting each other like girls."

"So, Owens starts fighting with The Usos. They are hitting each other like freaking girls. [mocks the fighting] They are hitting each other like girls. I hate to keep going back to this. There's an eight-week build to the pay-per-view, okay? You know what's there for eight weeks, Chris? There's heat," said Vince Russo. [28:12-28:51]

Kevin Owens is set to feature in two major matches in the coming weeks

Kevin Owens' current feud with The Bloodline has been going on for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, he lost after Sami Zayn pledged his loyalty to Roman Reigns.

However, The Prizefighter is determined to dethrone The Tribal Chief and has earned himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, Owens will challenge Reigns again.

Leading up to the upcoming premium live event, Owens will be in singles action against his former tag team partner, Zayn. The Honorary Uce will face the former Universal Champion in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

