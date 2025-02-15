Wrestling veteran is unsure of whether Hulk Hogan told him the truth following controversial RAW moment (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was involved in a controversial moment on the RAW on Netflix Premiere when the Los Angeles crowd in Intuit Dome almost unanimously booed him. Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter admitted that he's unsure if Hogan told him the truth following that moment.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sprotskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis discussed The Hulkster, who has been in the headlines in the wrestling world due to the backlash against him on RAW on January 6, 2025. A few days later, Hulk Hogan apparently told veteran journalist Bill Apter that he wasn't bothered by the reaction.

Apter said that while Hulk Hogan told him the reaction didn't bother him, he isn't sure if Hogan was telling the truth:

Ad

Trending

"Well, first of all, on a recent Monday Night RAW, there was a commercial for Hogan's 'Real American Beer,' and they showed Mount Rushmore, and it was Hogan's head on it. So what The Undertaker said, he probably knows that Hogan said a couple of off-color things and that there are a lot of fans who aren't Trumpers, and Hogan is talking about his feelings. But when I talked to Hogan a few days after that, he said it didn't bother him at all. But I don't know if he was telling me the truth. In the moment, it won't bother you, but when you go and lay down in bed, thinking about the night, 'Why aren't they cheering for me?'" [From 02:13 to 03:18]

Ad

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

What was Hulk Hogan's alleged response to getting booed on RAW?

How did The Hulkster immediately respond to getting boos? On the surface, i.e., on the Netflix stream, he was shown no-selling the audibly negative reaction.

According to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Hulk Hogan claimed backstage that he wasn't too surprised that the crowd in Los Angeles didn't like him. He believed this was due to his support of United States President Donald Trump.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He noted that going forward, Hogan is likely to be a bit more picky in which city he appears in WWE - presumably only appearing in cities with a higher conservative population so that he doesn't get booed.

However, many fans noted that despite some claiming it was due to his support of Donald Trump, The Undertaker, also a vocal Trump supporter, received a positive ovation. Overall, The Deadman has years of goodwill from fans that he has successfully maintained, unlike Hogan, whose reputation has taken a dip, particularly in the last ten years.

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback