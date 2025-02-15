  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Wrestling veteran is unsure of whether Hulk Hogan told him the truth following controversial RAW moment (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran is unsure of whether Hulk Hogan told him the truth following controversial RAW moment (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 15, 2025 16:13 GMT
From January 6th (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
From January 6th (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Hulk Hogan was involved in a controversial moment on the RAW on Netflix Premiere when the Los Angeles crowd in Intuit Dome almost unanimously booed him. Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter admitted that he's unsure if Hogan told him the truth following that moment.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sprotskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis discussed The Hulkster, who has been in the headlines in the wrestling world due to the backlash against him on RAW on January 6, 2025. A few days later, Hulk Hogan apparently told veteran journalist Bill Apter that he wasn't bothered by the reaction.

Apter said that while Hulk Hogan told him the reaction didn't bother him, he isn't sure if Hogan was telling the truth:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, first of all, on a recent Monday Night RAW, there was a commercial for Hogan's 'Real American Beer,' and they showed Mount Rushmore, and it was Hogan's head on it. So what The Undertaker said, he probably knows that Hogan said a couple of off-color things and that there are a lot of fans who aren't Trumpers, and Hogan is talking about his feelings. But when I talked to Hogan a few days after that, he said it didn't bother him at all. But I don't know if he was telling me the truth. In the moment, it won't bother you, but when you go and lay down in bed, thinking about the night, 'Why aren't they cheering for me?'" [From 02:13 to 03:18]
Ad

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

You can watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

What was Hulk Hogan's alleged response to getting booed on RAW?

How did The Hulkster immediately respond to getting boos? On the surface, i.e., on the Netflix stream, he was shown no-selling the audibly negative reaction.

According to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Hulk Hogan claimed backstage that he wasn't too surprised that the crowd in Los Angeles didn't like him. He believed this was due to his support of United States President Donald Trump.

Ad
Ad

He noted that going forward, Hogan is likely to be a bit more picky in which city he appears in WWE - presumably only appearing in cities with a higher conservative population so that he doesn't get booed.

However, many fans noted that despite some claiming it was due to his support of Donald Trump, The Undertaker, also a vocal Trump supporter, received a positive ovation. Overall, The Deadman has years of goodwill from fans that he has successfully maintained, unlike Hogan, whose reputation has taken a dip, particularly in the last ten years.

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी