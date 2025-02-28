Wrestling veteran urges Triple H to book controversial WWE angle with Cody Rhodes: "Let's make a major disruption here"

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently shared some advice for WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H. He was discussing Cody Rhodes' current storyline with The Rock.

The Rock appeared on the February 21 episode of SmackDown and issued an offer to Cody. He wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion and sell him his soul. The Final Boss promised Cody unlimited fame and fortune if he only sided with The Rock.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Inferno suggested that Triple H should think of a major swerve. He felt Cody turning heel and siding with The Rock could be a huge shock that could make for compelling TV in the build-up to WrestleMania. The veteran wrestler pointed out that WWE's weekly programming was flat for the last few weeks and turning their biggest babyface heel could be a major talking point.

"It's a different era. It's like Triple H, look at the landscape. We've been talking about this for a few weeks. The show has been flat for a few months, like it's not as compelling. I think, alright let's make a major disruption here. Let's turn our biggest babyface heel. To me, I guarantee you that creates massive interest. Cody's been one of their best drawing champions in recent history if you look at the numbers. What do you think?" [From 8:58 - 9:28]

Cody Rhodes and the Rock will meet at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber PLE will be an important pit stop ahead of WrestleMania 41. The event will decide who challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The event will also feature a confrontation between Cody and The Final Boss. The Rock will come into Toronto expecting an answer to his proposal. The champ has been mulling over the offer since last week's SmackDown episode.

It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has to say to The Rock this weekend at Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

