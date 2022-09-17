"Just wish they did a little more with it" - Wrestling veteran wanted to see Gunther come face-to-face with former WWE Champion on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently suggested an interesting angle involving Gunther and Sheamus on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sporstkeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised the Four-Way Tag Team Match that determined the new #1 contenders for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The contest included both Brawling Brutes and Imperium. Mantell wanted WWE to continue the feud between the two factions by having the reigning Intercontinental Champion confront The Celtic Warrior.

"Well I don't know who produced the match, probably the guys in it, but they did a great job. Everything meant something, everything had a purpose. The only thing I missed was Sheamus and Gunther, kind of doing the staredown to keep that alive. But we didn't get there, I mean it's still there but I just wish they did a little more with it. But great match. This is the best SmackDown I've seen since I've been on this show," said Mantell. [38:45 - 39:14]

At Clash at the Castle, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a hard-fought match. The Ring General previously won the title by dethroning Ricochet. Since then, he has outclassed numerous stars to retain his coveted gold.

Dutch Mantell highly praised WWE star Gunther in the past

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the Imperium leader.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion has been unstoppable since moving to the main roster. According to Mantell, WWE can make a lot of money if they push the Austrian star and if he receives proper creative backing.

Mantell said:

"Ain't not a dime in those guys! There is money in Gunther. Keep him alive. And I think Sheamus, you know, him and Gunther went at it one time, but at the end, Sheamus was not even seen. That's why he went backward, and I think Gunther went a little bit backward because you've got to protect assets like that. You just can't throw him out there."

WWE could lead to a potential rematch between The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior following their emphatic battle in the UK. Fans will have to wait and see which star prevails in their next possible contest.

