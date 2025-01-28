Wrestling veteran wants a 30-minute conversation with Triple H, last worked for WWE 23 years ago (Exclusive)

The creative setup under Triple H has received praise and criticism as WWE approaches another WrestleMania season. Vince Russo recently revealed he would love to sit down with Triple H to understand the current head booker's booking ideology.

The Road to WrestleMania will officially kick off at Royal Rumble. WWE has been working every week to enhance the show's top bouts, primarily the men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Vince Russo, however, noticed several issues with how the superstars were being used. Russo managed the WWE Creative team during the Attitude Era and was one of the most influential names behind the scenes.

Vince has not worked in an official capacity with WWE since 2002 and has regularly been vocal about the product ever since. During Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent episode of Legion of RAW, the 64-year-old admitted he wanted to talk to Triple H and claimed he wouldn't shy away from asking some tough questions to the Chief Content Officer.

Vince Russo noted one example of WWE not using Cody Rhodes' family, Brandi Rhodes and their child, more extensively this week on RAW in the undisputed world champion's hometown.

"I swear bro, I am not kidding around. I really wish I could have a 30-minute conversation with Triple H, just to understand. All these questions I'm asking, I would ask him. I am just assuming there is a reason behind everything, there has to be. As I said, it's in his hometown, his wife and his kids are there, and the setting is perfect. Nothing." [1:05:50 onwards]

Royal Rumble is amongst the most anticipated events of the year, and Paul Levesque will be expected to put his best foot forward creatively.

