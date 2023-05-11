Wrestling veteran wants Roman Reigns to go "off-script" in a WWE angle and refuse to lose

Roman Reigns looks stronger now in WWE than he has for most of his career, heading towards 1000 days as the Universal Champion. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could get even more over with the crowd, according to veteran wrestler Magnum T.A. if he goes for an "off-script" angle on TV.

Reigns has held on to the title for so long that many fans can't imagine anyone but him holding the championship. Multiple contenders have challenged him for it but lost every time.

No matter how likely it looked or how much the fans thought it was finally time for Reigns to lose, the champion retained the title at the end of the day.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Magnum T.A. spoke about an angle WWE needed to book with Roman Reigns. He said the champion should look like he was going off-script from what WWE had planned and flip out on television.

In that off-script moment, he would then need to convince the crowd that he had gone against plans and tell them that he would not lose the title.

“They could work a program that made it look like he went off-script and flipped, and just said, ‘You know what? I am the world champion, and I’ll hold it as long as I want to, and somebody is going to have to come take it from me, because I’m not giving it up,’” said Magnum. (H/T EwrestlingNews)

Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown with the rest of the Bloodline

Although it looked like Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be split up from The Usos, they ended up as part of the same brand after the WWE Draft.

There appear to be fractures within the Bloodline, with Sikoa and the Usos almost coming to blows last week.

It will be interesting to see how Reigns addresses this when he returns to TV.

How long do you think Roman Reigns will hold the title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes