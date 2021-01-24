Wrestling world explodes after Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257

The main event of UFC 257 was a lightweight division blockbuster between the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The fight was a rematch from their first bout in 2014 which was won by McGregor. In an incredible fight, the talented American shocked the combat sports world after his second-round TKO win over Conor McGregor. This win meant that the Louisiana native now has a 1-1 record against McGregor.

The crowd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi witnessed the upset, with Poirier who went into the fight as the underdog, flooring McGregor in the second round after a series of strikes followed by a clinical hook to the chin.

McGregor had started the fight strong but Poirier persisted working on the Irishman's leg, and the strategy paid off in the end as the world watched the American pull off a spectacular win.

Wrestling world reacts to Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor

A number of WWE Superstars commented on the McGregor-Poirier fight including Natalya and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler:

Anything can happen. — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) January 24, 2021

People that don’t know fighting always want to say things like “It’s just leg kicks” but @DustinPoirier showing how to chop the tree down #UFC257 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021

Conor didn’t look hungry tonight. Dustin did. Sometimes the “good life” takes away the edge. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 24, 2021

AEW's John Silver also gave his take:

Wow!!!! Poirier stuns the world! #UFC257 — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) January 24, 2021

Great fight and promo from the kid with the USA flag. #ufc257 — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) January 24, 2021

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Conor McGregor. He did say post-fight that we will see him compete again in 2021.