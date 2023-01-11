Stephanie McMahon recently took to social media to announce that she has resigned as co-CEO of WWE. This comes after her father, Vince McMahon, made his return to the company.

Following his retirement last year, she was appointed as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO along with Nick Khan. Her husband, Triple H, was promoted to Chief Content Officer. In her statement, the former Women's Champion wrote that she has decided to resign as she believes the company is in strong hands with Vince McMahon back as Executive Chairman.

Stephanie McMahon's announcement got the entire wrestling community buzzing, as many people were shocked that she had left the company. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 vince mcmahon is back, stephanie is no longer ceo.. nick khan is now the sole ceo of wwe, we’re back in hell. vince mcmahon is back, stephanie is no longer ceo.. nick khan is now the sole ceo of wwe, we’re back in hell. https://t.co/qUHbLXfE2h

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth Stephanie McMahon was FORCED into the Chairwoman role when she wanted to take time off.



She ran the company when it was in need. Now she deserves the break she always wanted. Stephanie McMahon was FORCED into the Chairwoman role when she wanted to take time off.She ran the company when it was in need. Now she deserves the break she always wanted.

Marc Chouen @MarcChouen Stephanie McMahon resigning just days after Vince’s return is very telling. This is far from done. There is definitely a lot more going on behind the scenes. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more resignations to follow Stephanie McMahon resigning just days after Vince’s return is very telling. This is far from done. There is definitely a lot more going on behind the scenes. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more resignations to follow 😔

Cherilyn Delawarilyn @cherdelaware Not only would I not wanna work with my husband I definitely wouldn’t wanna work with my dad. Not only would I not wanna work with my husband I definitely wouldn’t wanna work with my dad.

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes Stephanie McMahon being gone isn't a good thing. I don't care how you frame it.. Stephanie McMahon being gone isn't a good thing. I don't care how you frame it..

Alfredo Dizon @jrdizon Stephanie McMahon was Saraya’s mystery partner all along Stephanie McMahon was Saraya’s mystery partner all along

Five Star General @FSGTheEnd Stephanie McMahon should sign with #AEW in an executive role to wake up her senil out of touch ego maniac of a father!!! Again, I respect Vince for what he’s done in the past but he has lost his damn mind!!! Stephanie McMahon should sign with #AEW in an executive role to wake up her senil out of touch ego maniac of a father!!! Again, I respect Vince for what he’s done in the past but he has lost his damn mind!!!

SCW The Wrestling Channel @SCW_Steve Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE.



Vince McMahon is Executive Chairman of WWE.



My reaction… Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE.Vince McMahon is Executive Chairman of WWE.My reaction… https://t.co/BSXD7ffvXE

🐾Derek Brink🐾 @Derek_Brink Stephanie McMahon was probably the one person most uniquely qualified to be in a CEO position with WWE. Now she's gone completely. Vince sucks. Stephanie McMahon was probably the one person most uniquely qualified to be in a CEO position with WWE. Now she's gone completely. Vince sucks.

After Stephanie McMahon announced her departure, WWE issued a statement announcing that Vince McMahon had unanimously been elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board. It was also reported that Nick Khan is now the sole CEO and that Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.

Vince McMahon also commented on his daughter's resignation, stating that he supports her decision and is grateful for what she has contributed to the company.

