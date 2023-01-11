Stephanie McMahon recently took to social media to announce that she has resigned as co-CEO of WWE. This comes after her father, Vince McMahon, made his return to the company.
Following his retirement last year, she was appointed as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO along with Nick Khan. Her husband, Triple H, was promoted to Chief Content Officer. In her statement, the former Women's Champion wrote that she has decided to resign as she believes the company is in strong hands with Vince McMahon back as Executive Chairman.
Stephanie McMahon's announcement got the entire wrestling community buzzing, as many people were shocked that she had left the company. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:
After Stephanie McMahon announced her departure, WWE issued a statement announcing that Vince McMahon had unanimously been elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board. It was also reported that Nick Khan is now the sole CEO and that Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
Vince McMahon also commented on his daughter's resignation, stating that he supports her decision and is grateful for what she has contributed to the company.
