"It's nice that the handcuffs are finally off, isn't it?" - Wrestling world melts down as WWE posts previously banned word in ongoing Twitter trend

WWE's Twitter account followed the sudden trend among many companies to post one or two-word tweets. Unlike others, though, it did it with a word that it had banned superstars from using — "wrestling." It naturally caused commotion on social media.

The trend apparently started when Amtrak tweeted the word "trains" on their account. Since then, multiple brands have followed the trend, with the Washington Post tweeting "news," NPR posting "radio," CNN posting "breaking news." and so on.

WWE's tweet using the word "wrestling" — a word that is literally the second one in the full form of the company's name — saw the fans lose their minds.

During Vince McMahon's time as the in-charge of the company, superstars were told not to use it live on TV, as the former chairman preferred the term "sports entertainment" to describe the product. However, when Triple H became the head of creative, he removed the ban on the word being used freely by stars.

Drew Gulak and Liv Morgan reacted to the company's official Twitter account using the word. While Morgan was happy and showed so with emojis, Gulak used a South Park reference.

Meanwhile, certain WWE fans thanked Triple H for lifting the ban and talked about how the handcuffs were off.

⚾️ Drew ⚾️ @D3structiveDude @WWE thank you Mr. H for making WWE fun to watch again. I cannot explain to you how happy I am that both you and AEW are killing it right now and making pro wrestling great :) @WWE thank you Mr. H for making WWE fun to watch again. I cannot explain to you how happy I am that both you and AEW are killing it right now and making pro wrestling great :)

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 @WWE It's nice that the handcuffs are finally off, isn't it? @WWE It's nice that the handcuffs are finally off, isn't it?

Others posted pictures and GIFs of what they felt would be Vince McMahon's reaction.

Other fans decided to bring up AEW instead.

Dub @_dubclub_ @WWE Why are you trying to copy aew. Stick to sports entertainment @WWE Why are you trying to copy aew. Stick to sports entertainment

AEW followed the Twitter trend soon after WWE

AEW also followed the Twitter trend.

In what others perceived to be a shot at WWE, the company also posted the second word of their name on Twitter — "elite."

Some fans were not having it and said that the AEW admins had ruined it.

iBeast @ibeastIess @AEWonTV the AEW admin always gotta ruin it @AEWonTV the AEW admin always gotta ruin it

Chris ⭐️⭐️ @Chris_RD27



You’re not that guy pal @AEWonTV Bro trying to gas it upYou’re not that guy pal @AEWonTV Bro trying to gas it up You’re not that guy pal

The two tweets by the two companies following this trend thus led to a meltdown on social media.

What do you think of the one-word company Twitter trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Speaking of Triple H, while The Game has made wholesale changes since becoming the one in charge, he's also had some crazy moments at Live Events. Fans can check out one of those below!

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy