Wrestling world goes wild as Alexa Bliss returns to WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE RAW.
Mohammad Haroon
Modified May 10, 2022 02:48 PM IST
News

After an extended hiatus from WWE, we saw Alexa Bliss make her long-awaited return this week on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania Backlash.

The wrestling world has been waiting for Little Miss Bliss to grace them with her presence. The former women's champion has been absent since Elimination Chamber 2022. Fans were left wondering why she had taken another leave after returning from a break before the premium live event.

During the break, we saw Bliss getting married to her long-time partner, singer Ryan Cabrera, on April 9. With the festivities out of the way, the Five Feet of Fury has returned to RAW with a newly remixed version of her old Spiteful theme song, past gimmick, and Lilly the doll.

She's baaaaaaaaack!@AlexaBliss_WWE returns on #WWERaw. https://t.co/94nK5apwhO

Adam Pearce announced her arrival as the opponent for Sonya Deville. Fans saw Bliss make quick work of the latter, pinning her in a short match. After the loss, The Pride Fighter is now stripped of her authoritative powers and is back to being an in-ring performer.

The wrestling world was quite happy to see Bliss return with her past gimmick, although some were confused because she still had Lilly the doll in her hands.

Check out some of the reactions below:

ALEXA BLISS IS BACK!!AND SHE'S THE GODDESS AGAIN!!#WWERaw
ALEXA BLISS ALWAYS LOOKS SOOO GOOD!!! SHE LOOKS STUNNING! #WWERAW https://t.co/Ome2yk3AiX
ALEXA BLISS AND HER OLD MUSIC ARE BACK!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/jivZkBAti1
Alexa Bliss Returning Was The Best Part Of Raw 💗🖤@AlexaBliss_WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/K8RMZg3HXr
So happy to see her back on #WWERaw and not looking like a possessed doll #AlexaBliss twitter.com/garyh3k/status…
Alexa Bliss returned in what initially sounded like her own theme"Spiteful" but was actually some sort of a remix with her previous theme song "The Fury".To what I think,her current gimmick is a combination of her last 2. Gonna be really interesting. https://t.co/Oz5Vs5KClW
Ok. Started RAW a while ago, and just saw the Alexa Bliss return… AWESOME. AWESOME. AWESOME. They did (almost completely) away with the Fiend stuff, and brought back the Goddess theme!! PERFECT return. This should’ve happened 3 months ago, but I’m so happy. #WWERAW https://t.co/641B4Nx4W9
ALEXA BLISS AND HER OLD MUSIC ARE BACK!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/jivZkBAti1

Why did Alexa Bliss return with Lilly the Doll?

There's no doubt that the WWE universe sorely missed Alexa Bliss in her absence. As we mentioned earlier, she returned in her past Goddess gimmick but with a bit of a twist in the mix.

We saw Bliss return to a twisted remix of her Spiteful theme, which could be combined with her previous theme song, The Fury. The former women's champion also returned with Lilly the Doll, as it seems she hasn't completely shed the supernatural roots of her sinister gimmick.

I love how not only we're seeing Goddess Alexa Bliss but at the same time we're getting Twisted/Evil Alexa so this is a combination of both characters.#WWE #WWERaw #WWEBacklash #WMBacklash #AlexaBliss https://t.co/NNrjCDVIY8

It feels like we'll be getting a layered version of her past gimmicks combined into one to make her even more dangerous than before. However, this version could resemble Bray Wyatt/The Fiend more than before, bringing back some more supernatural elements.

We'll have to wait and see how Alexa Bliss's new story and character eventually play out. Fans will have to tune in to WWE to know how The Goddess's storyline pans out.

