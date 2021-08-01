Wrestling world reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE release

The wrestling world has been in a state of shock since it was announced that Bray Wyatt was no longer a part of WWE. Fans, friends, and wrestlers around the world have reacted to the sudden revelation, sending positive vibes to one considered to be one of the greatest creative minds in the business today.

Bray Wyatt has affected the careers of many wrestlers, whether they be part of WWE or other promotions in the sport. One doesn't have to look too far to see other wrestlers who were inspired by his character.

The last time we saw Wyatt, he was on Monday Night RAW to play off his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania the night before. We'd not seen him since, though we always assumed he'd come back for revenge against Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Famous stars react to Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Wrestlers and other major wrestling personalities across all brands and promotions have taken to Twitter to air their thoughts on Bray Wyatt's release, with many posting heartfelt messages for the former WWE Champion.

Alexa Bliss posted an emotional message on her Twitter, thanking Wyatt for everything he'd done for the company.

"I really am at a loss for words... thank you so much Windham for everything you've done for this company. The most fun I've had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I'm just in shock."

See more reactions from the WWE roster below.

He’s got the world in his hands 💙 @WWEBrayWyatt — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 31, 2021

Thank you @WWEBrayWyatt — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) July 31, 2021

AEW stars also shared their thoughts on the release and had encouraging words for Wyatt.

Twitter is currently flooded with messages and posts about Bray Wyatt. People are voicing their thoughts on the news. Former WWE superstar James Ellsworth shared a thank-you message for Bray upon hearing of his release. The two faced off in a memorable six-man tag team match on an episode of SmackDown in 2016.

"Thank you [Bray Wyatt] for being a great person behind the camera .. And for being one of the, if not the best character in wrestling in the last decade"

Thank you @WWEBrayWyatt for being a great person behind the camera ..



And for being one of the, if not the best character in wrestling in the last decade#ThankYouBray pic.twitter.com/C83ggLzkMV — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 31, 2021

*SPOILER ALERT*@WWEBrayWyatt is an amazing talent

Super Creative & will be a success in whatever he chooses in life

It's cool he gets to see how much you all appreciate him pic.twitter.com/4sVK8YUPik — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 31, 2021

Me waiting for @WWEBrayWyatt to come to the dark side 🙃 pic.twitter.com/LqsupvMWym — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2021

Whole time, Bray Wyatt finna set movies or wrestling a BLAZE if he wants to.



He’s so smart and creative and just a good dude — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 31, 2021

.@WWEBrayWyatt is one of the best mic guys in wrestling history. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) July 31, 2021

Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next https://t.co/pNrhBdNalz — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 31, 2021

