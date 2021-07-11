Wrestling World reacts to Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 264

The main event of UFC 264 saw Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier in the third installment of their heated rivalry. McGregor won the first bout back in 2014, and Poirier was victorious earlier this year at UFC 257.

The fights between both men never failed to impress and the hype leading up to this one was immense. Poirier was the favorite, and many expected him to come out on top in this one.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor came into the fight with all the confidence in the world and looked good in the opening minutes of the first round.

Despite this, Poirier's elite grappling skills allowed him to take advantage towards the end. However, it would be an unfortunate misstep from Conor McGregor that would cost him the match, as he broke his own ankle while stepping back after a missed shot.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

The fight had a doctor's stoppage following the incident and referee Herb Dean had to declare the result in Poirier's favor. This gave The Diamond his second victory over McGregor.

That being said, Conor McGregor has made it clear that he is far from done with this feud and wants another match. Clearly, Mystic Mac isn't done with his opponent.

Wrestling World reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

The end to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier was certainly unexpected, and while many felt the match was clearly in The Diamond's favor, there are always varying opinions.

The build-up and conclusion to the fight saw numerous individuals share their reactions via social media. Support for both sides was high, with many sharing their predictions for how the fight could have ended.

The pro-wrestling world shares a lot in common with MMA So it comes as no surprise that there was a lot of pro-wrestlers who shared their reaction to the outcome of the match.

Here are a few of the reactions from the Wrestling World to the unexpected outcome of UFC 264.

I am SWEATING!!! It’s broken!!! Holy shit. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 11, 2021

Connor broke his leg....waited for 10 minutes in the cage with broken leg to do an interview to talk about Dustin's wife sliding into his Dms....Connor is a tough SOB. He wins in my book just for that — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) July 11, 2021

Hate to see a great fight end with such a grizzly injury.



But what a round! Congratulations @DustinPoirier



Get well soon, Connor. @TheNotoriousMMA — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 11, 2021

Deseándole una pronta recuperación a @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC264 . Estará en nuestras oraciones. pic.twitter.com/thBxMx1kun — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 11, 2021

I've got DP with a stopping due to Conner breaking a leg — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 11, 2021

anyone else keep checking if their ankle is okay 🤢 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 11, 2021

Wow! No one saw that happening! #UFC264 — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) July 11, 2021

Wow! — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 11, 2021

Conor is the guy who has been beaten up and kicked out the bar but refuses to leave and is explaining to his friend what happened while still talking trash after last call. pic.twitter.com/GuWQoGNLPS — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 11, 2021

It was a horrific end to the fight between Conor McGregor. Nevertheless, both men are warriors and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling pray that The Notorious One has a swift recovery from this latest setback.

