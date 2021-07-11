Wrestling World reacts to Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 264

The main event of UFC 264 saw Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier in the third installment of their heated rivalry. McGregor won the first bout back in 2014, and Poirier was victorious earlier this year at UFC 257.
The fights between both men never failed to impress and the hype leading up to this one was immense. Poirier was the favorite, and many expected him to come out on top in this one.
Nevertheless, Conor McGregor came into the fight with all the confidence in the world and looked good in the opening minutes of the first round.
Despite this, Poirier's elite grappling skills allowed him to take advantage towards the end. However, it would be an unfortunate misstep from Conor McGregor that would cost him the match, as he broke his own ankle while stepping back after a missed shot.
The fight had a doctor's stoppage following the incident and referee Herb Dean had to declare the result in Poirier's favor. This gave The Diamond his second victory over McGregor.
That being said, Conor McGregor has made it clear that he is far from done with this feud and wants another match. Clearly, Mystic Mac isn't done with his opponent.
Wrestling World reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
The end to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier was certainly unexpected, and while many felt the match was clearly in The Diamond's favor, there are always varying opinions.
The build-up and conclusion to the fight saw numerous individuals share their reactions via social media. Support for both sides was high, with many sharing their predictions for how the fight could have ended.
The pro-wrestling world shares a lot in common with MMA So it comes as no surprise that there was a lot of pro-wrestlers who shared their reaction to the outcome of the match.
Here are a few of the reactions from the Wrestling World to the unexpected outcome of UFC 264.
It was a horrific end to the fight between Conor McGregor. Nevertheless, both men are warriors and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling pray that The Notorious One has a swift recovery from this latest setback.
