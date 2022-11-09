On last week's episode of WWE NXT, R-Truth suffered an injury mid-match. He later confirmed that he had torn his quad.

During his match against Grayson Waller on NXT, Truth was injured when an attempted dive to ringside went wrong, resulting in the victory being awarded to Waller. Truth was helped to the back. Over the next few days, multiple reports emerged suggesting that the former 24/7 champion had suffered a quad injury. Earlier today, Truth confirmed the news himself.

"Hey, hey, hey what's up. Hey y'all. First off, I wanna thank each and every one of y'all for your concerns, your goodwills, your prayers, your support. Yes unfortunately, I got hurt. I hit that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon and I'm at surgery now as we speak. I'll be going in so yeah. It is what it is. I'll be back. I wanna thank you. I'll be back before y'all knew. Alright, peace", said Truth.

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏾 🏾 🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis https://t.co/pichgdDqbA

Fans and wrestlers have shared their thoughts and prayers for R-Truth

Following R-Truth posting the video on his Twitter account, multiple top names have come out in support, sharing their kind and positive words. The love for Truth transcends the barriers between promotions, as AEW announcer Renee Paquette expressed her concern.

"You got this Truth!!! Thinking of you!", Tweeted Renee Paquette

WWE SmackDown announcer Wade Barrett was one of the first to tweet out his support for Truth:

"Heal up mate. See you on the other side"

R-Truth's former rival Shelton Benjamin also had quite a few positive thoughts to share in light of his injury:

"Wish you well and have a speedy recovery @RonKillings take your time but hurry back. There is a ton of unfinished Fun Business for us to get done", tweeted Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 🏿 twitter.com/ronkillings/st… WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏾 🏾 🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis https://t.co/pichgdDqbA Wish you well and have a speedy recovery @RonKillings take your time but hurry back. There is a ton of unfinished Fun Business for us to get done Wish you well and have a speedy recovery @RonKillings take your time but hurry back. There is a ton of unfinished Fun Business for us to get done👊🏿 twitter.com/ronkillings/st…

"Send you all the postive vibes! we all missed you ! Sending you the best for surgery and recovery," - Nikki Cross.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiASH we all missed you ! Sending you the best for surgery and recovery @RonKillings You should !!!! Send you all the postive vibes!we all missed you ! Sending you the best for surgery and recovery @RonKillings You should !!!! Send you all the postive vibes! 💖 we all missed you ! Sending you the best for surgery and recovery

With Truth being a widely loved person in the wrestling world, no one has anything negative to say about him. Fans have been highly supportive in this trying time for Truth as well.

Chris Johnson @AbrahmLarry @RonKillings Get well soon brother praying for u we know you'll be back doing r truth things entertaining us like always have a blessed n productive day ttys @RonKillings Get well soon brother praying for u we know you'll be back doing r truth things entertaining us like always have a blessed n productive day ttys

Sarah ☽ @flairsnia 🏼) @RonKillings Wishing you a speedy recovery my goat!!! (And hey, more time to make music at least🏼) @RonKillings Wishing you a speedy recovery my goat!!! (And hey, more time to make music at least 🙏🏼)

We at Sportskeeda want to wish R-Truth the best and a speedy recovery during this trying time.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes