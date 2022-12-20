Create

Wrestling world reacts to Rhea Ripley facing former champion in an intergender match on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Dec 20, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Rhea Ripley competed in an intergender match on WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley collided with former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa in an intergender match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and it got the internet wrestling community buzzing.

Last week on the red brand, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio faced The Street Profits and Tozawa in a six-man tag team match. On RAW this week, the opening match was a tag team bout between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins against Balor and Priest, which was won by the heel group.

Akira took out Dominik with the poison mist, which infuriated The Eradicator and caused her to punch the former 24/7 Champion. She then demanded him to face her in the ring. Akira Tozawa barely got any offense in, but Rhea Ripley didn't show him any mercy.

The former RAW Women's Champion won the match via pinfall after hitting him with the Riptide. This got many fans talking, as male vs. female matches are super rare in WWE. Some fans even joked that they want to see Rhea Ripley face Randy Orton next.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

hey hunter since we bringing intergender wrestling back, give me randy vs rhea next #wweraw https://t.co/a9kPZHqoQK
Randy would’ve knocked Rhea head off by now
This match is lowkey fire. Creative work with this intergender match. Technically, he hasn’t hit Rhea, only shown offense with reversals. #WWERaw twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Rhea Ripley brought back Intergender wrestling in WWE. Give her all the titles. https://t.co/5Gm6Zsyzg6
Rhea Ripley: Fight me! *Punches Tozawa* Tozawa: I don’t know… I don’t wanna hit a woma-Randy Orton at Home:#WWERAW https://t.co/dUKQ1Ci9W9
Put Rhea in the men’s rumble and have Randal return. He will pop her head off with an RKO and not break a sweat.
#WWERaw with the way Rhea has been booked by booked by Triple H Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair has to be the endgame
Keep up this domination for a month & make no damn excuses...GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/aGLoumEVHR
Rhea v tozawa was fun wwe could run more intergender wrestling #wweraw
Tozawa didn't get much offense in and never really stuck Rhea Ripley. Still, all of this makes Ripley feel even more special. #WWERaw

Randy Orton has competed in an intergender match before, as he shared the ring with Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane in 2021, which was won by The Goddess. A match between The Viper and The Eradicator would certainly be interesting to see.

Do you think WWE should do more intergender matches? Sound off in the comments below!

