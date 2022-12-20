Rhea Ripley collided with former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa in an intergender match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and it got the internet wrestling community buzzing.
Last week on the red brand, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio faced The Street Profits and Tozawa in a six-man tag team match. On RAW this week, the opening match was a tag team bout between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins against Balor and Priest, which was won by the heel group.
Akira took out Dominik with the poison mist, which infuriated The Eradicator and caused her to punch the former 24/7 Champion. She then demanded him to face her in the ring. Akira Tozawa barely got any offense in, but Rhea Ripley didn't show him any mercy.
The former RAW Women's Champion won the match via pinfall after hitting him with the Riptide. This got many fans talking, as male vs. female matches are super rare in WWE. Some fans even joked that they want to see Rhea Ripley face Randy Orton next.
Randy Orton has competed in an intergender match before, as he shared the ring with Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane in 2021, which was won by The Goddess. A match between The Viper and The Eradicator would certainly be interesting to see.
Do you think WWE should do more intergender matches? Sound off in the comments below!
