Rhea Ripley collided with former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa in an intergender match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and it got the internet wrestling community buzzing.

Last week on the red brand, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio faced The Street Profits and Tozawa in a six-man tag team match. On RAW this week, the opening match was a tag team bout between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins against Balor and Priest, which was won by the heel group.

Akira took out Dominik with the poison mist, which infuriated The Eradicator and caused her to punch the former 24/7 Champion. She then demanded him to face her in the ring. Akira Tozawa barely got any offense in, but Rhea Ripley didn't show him any mercy.

The former RAW Women's Champion won the match via pinfall after hitting him with the Riptide. This got many fans talking, as male vs. female matches are super rare in WWE. Some fans even joked that they want to see Rhea Ripley face Randy Orton next.

pau @316REIGNS hey hunter since we bringing intergender wrestling back, give me randy vs rhea next #wweraw hey hunter since we bringing intergender wrestling back, give me randy vs rhea next #wweraw https://t.co/a9kPZHqoQK

📿✨🔮Lovely🔮✨📿 @lola_bluu Randy would’ve knocked Rhea head off by now Randy would’ve knocked Rhea head off by now

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This match is lowkey fire. Creative work with this intergender match. Technically, he hasn’t hit Rhea, only shown offense with reversals. #WWERaw This match is lowkey fire. Creative work with this intergender match. Technically, he hasn’t hit Rhea, only shown offense with reversals. #WWERaw twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Rhea Ripley brought back Intergender wrestling in WWE.



Give her all the titles. Rhea Ripley brought back Intergender wrestling in WWE. Give her all the titles. https://t.co/5Gm6Zsyzg6

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Tozawa: I don’t know… I don’t wanna hit a woma-



Randy Orton at Home:



#WWERAW Rhea Ripley: Fight me! *Punches Tozawa*Tozawa: I don’t know… I don’t wanna hit a woma-Randy Orton at Home: Rhea Ripley: Fight me! *Punches Tozawa* Tozawa: I don’t know… I don’t wanna hit a woma-Randy Orton at Home:#WWERAW https://t.co/dUKQ1Ci9W9

Cherilyn @cherdelaware Put Rhea in the men’s rumble and have Randal return. He will pop her head off with an RKO and not break a sweat. Put Rhea in the men’s rumble and have Randal return. He will pop her head off with an RKO and not break a sweat.

K.J.A Outta Nowhere @KJAonyoutube #WWERaw



with the way Rhea has been booked by booked by Triple H



Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair has to be the endgame with the way Rhea has been booked by booked by Triple HRhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair has to be the endgame #WWERaw with the way Rhea has been booked by booked by Triple H Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair has to be the endgame

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!!



#WWERaw Keep up this domination for a month & make no damn excuses...GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!! Keep up this domination for a month & make no damn excuses...GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/aGLoumEVHR

Carlos ️2️⃣4️⃣🇩🇴🇵🇷♠️ @Sportsnthings1 Rhea v tozawa was fun wwe could run more intergender wrestling #wweraw Rhea v tozawa was fun wwe could run more intergender wrestling #wweraw

Joseph Staszewski @Joe_Staszewski Tozawa didn't get much offense in and never really stuck Rhea Ripley. Still, all of this makes Ripley feel even more special. #WWERaw Tozawa didn't get much offense in and never really stuck Rhea Ripley. Still, all of this makes Ripley feel even more special. #WWERaw

Randy Orton has competed in an intergender match before, as he shared the ring with Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane in 2021, which was won by The Goddess. A match between The Viper and The Eradicator would certainly be interesting to see.

Do you think WWE should do more intergender matches? Sound off in the comments below!

