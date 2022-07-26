"You literally can't make this stuff up" - the Wrestling world reacts to Roman Reigns roasting WWE Superstar on RAW

The wrestling world was stunned by Roman Reigns' recent roast on Theory on the latest edition of RAW.

The Tribal Chief kicked off Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden to address fans before his match at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will end their rivalric saga at the Greatest Party of Summer. The two men will clash in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Needle Mover mostly makes an appearance on the Blue brand, but given his current holding of both the titles, he seemingly rules over both RAW and SmackDown.

Theory interrupted Roman Reigns while he was speaking to the fans. Mr. MITB wanted to send a message to The Tribal Chief to keep an eye out for him during his match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. In a sarcastic response to Theory's confidence on wanting to defeat Reigns, he stated that Vince McMahon was no longer there to protect him.

The wrestling fraternity shared their shocking reactions to the segment which took them by storm:

When Roman Reigns returns to #Raw at Madison Square Garden.

oh to witness the downfall of theory... what a time to be alive!

It is amazing how far @WWERomanReigns has come with his promo skills. Absolutely destroyed @WWETheory in that promo on Monday Night Raw!

Roman Reigns sent a message to Theory following his match on RAW

Following his verbal exchange with the WWE Champion, the youngest Mr. MITB competed in a singles match against Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus interfered in the match and commenced an assault on a helpless McIntyre. Bobby Lashley came to the Scottish Warrior's aid. Thus, resulting in the match turning into a tag-team match. Towards the end of the match when Theory had Lashley on his shoulders in a bid to hit his signature move, he was distracted by Dolph Ziggler ringside resulting in him losing the match.

When making his exit from the arena, The Usos double kicked Theory in the face, following which The Tribal Chief taunted him that he should make the right decision if he was planning to cash in his MITB briefcase at SummerSlam.

"When you cash in on Saturday, you gotta make sure to bring this, okay? And when you do, make the right decision." @WWERomanReigns offers some veteran advice for @_Theory1 on #WWERaw #SummerSlam

The Head of the Table continues to not be pinned since winning the Universal Championship. He has surpassed the title reign for nearly 690 days and counting.

Do you think he will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments below.

