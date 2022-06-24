Wrestling world explodes with amusing reactions to WWE's post featuring Roman Reigns

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently featured in a unique post shared by the company on their social media handles.

The Head of the Table was taken aback last week with Brock Lesnar's return. Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Title against Riddle on SmackDown, following which Lesnar made his surprise return. Reigns has cemented his legacy by becoming the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion spanning over 660 days.

With the NBA Draft underway, WWE shared an image of Lebron James in his famous white suit but with Reigns' face photoshopped, holding a vest with SmackDown and '1' on it. The post's caption stated that The Tribal Chief would be WWE's first preference for the draft pick.

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss responded to the post on Instagram, saying it was a 'sick suit.'

Additionally, fans on Twitter shared hilarious reactions to the image:

Another fan shared an image of Justin Bieber in an oversized suit asking if they have the same tailor:

One Twitter user merged Lebron James and Roman Reigns' names:

Another fan shared a GIF from rapper MC Hammer's Can't Touch This music video:

One fan seemed happy with the image and shared a GIF citing it was 'perfection.'

Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line in Last Man Standing Match

The last time the world witnessed Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was at WrestleMania 38. Post-Mania, The Beast Incarnate didn't appear on WWE TV.

After the airing of SmackDown last week, WWE announced that both men would compete at SummerSlam, with Reigns putting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Last Man Standing Match.

A few months ago, it was reported that Reigns would be making fewer appearances on RAW and SmackDown based on his new contract with WWE. With Lesnar's return and the seemingly unfinished business between both men, it remains to be seen whether The Head of the Table gets dethroned as the longest-reigning Universal Champion.

