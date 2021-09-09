Wishes pour in for Triple H following heart surgery

Several wrestling personalities have sent Triple H their best wishes following heart surgery.
WWE legend Triple H underwent heart surgery last week and the announcement was made via WWE's Twitter handle. Here's the official statement from WWE:
"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."
Triple H is one of the very best to ever step foot in the squared circle
Triple H made his way to WWE in 1995 after a brief stint in WCW. He went on to become one of the most popular wrestlers of all time and is a 14-time World Champion.
Triple H has done it all in WWE. Be it headlining multiple WrestleMania events, beating the very best in the ring, or putting over young talents -- 'The King of Kings' has contributed to the business like very few have. He is one of the most revered guys in the industry, mostly due to his work with WWE NXT over the past few years.
Triple H had the following to say after 25 years in WWE:
"Every single person that I met, worked with along the way, got in the ring with, I learned something from. They were a cog in the wheel of me being here for 25 years, doing what I've been able to do. The things I've learned, to be in the spot I'm in—it's been a hell of a ride," said Triple H.
The 52-year-old's last WWE match was a draw against arch-rival Randy Orton on the January 11, 2021, edition of WWE RAW. He's been involved in a backstage capacity in WWE for a long time now and is likely done as an active in-ring competitor.
WWE's Twitter announcement led to several wrestlers posting heartfelt messages on Twitter and sending him wishes for a speedy recovery. Here are some notable tweets:
The Sportskeeda community sends Triple H its best wishes and hopes for his speedy recovery.
