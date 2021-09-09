Wishes pour in for Triple H following heart surgery

Several wrestling personalities have sent Triple H their best wishes following heart surgery.

WWE legend Triple H underwent heart surgery last week and the announcement was made via WWE's Twitter handle. Here's the official statement from WWE:

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." https://t.co/daTT1SnBUz — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021

Triple H is one of the very best to ever step foot in the squared circle

Triple H made his way to WWE in 1995 after a brief stint in WCW. He went on to become one of the most popular wrestlers of all time and is a 14-time World Champion.

Triple H has done it all in WWE. Be it headlining multiple WrestleMania events, beating the very best in the ring, or putting over young talents -- 'The King of Kings' has contributed to the business like very few have. He is one of the most revered guys in the industry, mostly due to his work with WWE NXT over the past few years.

Triple H had the following to say after 25 years in WWE:

"Every single person that I met, worked with along the way, got in the ring with, I learned something from. They were a cog in the wheel of me being here for 25 years, doing what I've been able to do. The things I've learned, to be in the spot I'm in—it's been a hell of a ride," said Triple H.

The 52-year-old's last WWE match was a draw against arch-rival Randy Orton on the January 11, 2021, edition of WWE RAW. He's been involved in a backstage capacity in WWE for a long time now and is likely done as an active in-ring competitor.

WWE's Twitter announcement led to several wrestlers posting heartfelt messages on Twitter and sending him wishes for a speedy recovery. Here are some notable tweets:

When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man. https://t.co/awFLzUJaLa — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2021

Praying for my guy ❤️ @TripleH — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 8, 2021

Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips! https://t.co/3sUvBY4uPz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 8, 2021

Hey.. @TripleH is the man. Godspeed on the recovery boss man. https://t.co/5sLMRv6d98 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2021

Get well soon, boss man. 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9jAQMnJ0Bq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 9, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH https://t.co/LHBJ8m8Oav — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 8, 2021

Sending @TripleH thoughts and prayers in making a speedy recovery!!! God’s speed! https://t.co/0hfClUNgpr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) September 8, 2021

All the best! Safety and speedy recovery to our boss @TripleH https://t.co/tSnc9feRGa — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) September 8, 2021

Alexa Bliss' Instagram story

The Sportskeeda community sends Triple H its best wishes and hopes for his speedy recovery.

