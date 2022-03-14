Wrestling world sends its tributes to Scott Hall

The wrestling world has reached out with thoughts and prayers for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.
It was reported that the wrestling legend was on life support due to health complications following a recent hip surgery. Hall wrestled most notably in WWE as Razor Ramon, where he would set records as the Intercontinental Champion.
When working with WCW, hall would wrestle under his own name and would find success as a founding member of the nWo, a cornerstone faction of the fabled Monday Night War. Hall would win the favor of fans in the mid-90s with his Scarface-inspired gimmick and swagger, coupled with his excellent in-ring work.
When news of Hall's current condition broke, names from across the wrestling world took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers.
"Nature Boy" Ric Flair wished Hall a speedy recovery.
Former WCW head-honcho Eric Bischoff also offered prayers for Hall.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, too, was among the voices wishing the former Intercontinental Champion well. He insisted that the world needed the "Bad Guy" back in the game.
You can check out other messages in support for the Hall of Famer below:
Scott Hall apparently suffered heart problems following surgery
Details of the health issues that followed Hall's surgery have seemingly been revealed since the initial news broke.
It has been reported that "The Bad Guy" suffered three heart attacks following surgery on his hip, which led to him being placed on life support.
Updates on Hall's health are sure to continue in the coming days, as the wrestling world continues to wish the legendary performer a speedy recovery.
