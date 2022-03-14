Wrestling world sends its tributes to Scott Hall

The wrestling world has reached out with thoughts and prayers for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

It was reported that the wrestling legend was on life support due to health complications following a recent hip surgery. Hall wrestled most notably in WWE as Razor Ramon, where he would set records as the Intercontinental Champion.

When working with WCW, hall would wrestle under his own name and would find success as a founding member of the nWo, a cornerstone faction of the fabled Monday Night War. Hall would win the favor of fans in the mid-90s with his Scarface-inspired gimmick and swagger, coupled with his excellent in-ring work.

When news of Hall's current condition broke, names from across the wrestling world took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers.

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair wished Hall a speedy recovery.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 🏻 🏻 Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend! Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Former WCW head-honcho Eric Bischoff also offered prayers for Hall.

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Prayers for Scott Hall Prayers for Scott Hall

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, too, was among the voices wishing the former Intercontinental Champion well. He insisted that the world needed the "Bad Guy" back in the game.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 🏾 🏾 Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.Stay strong!We need the “bad guy” back in the game Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾

You can check out other messages in support for the Hall of Famer below:

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE



Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you! “Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.”Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you! “Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.”Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you! 🙏

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames



Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo ‍🩹 “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.” – Scott HallOur thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo‍🩹 “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.” – Scott HallOur thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo ❤️‍🩹

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME Just seeing the news on Scott Hall. Praying for a speedy recovery and good health to come. Positive vibes only Just seeing the news on Scott Hall. Praying for a speedy recovery and good health to come. Positive vibes only ❤️❤️

Marc Mero @MarcMero My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks. My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks. https://t.co/6brThzFiCA

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Best wishes to Scott Hall and his family. Best wishes to Scott Hall and his family.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Hoping for the best for Scott Hall Hoping for the best for Scott Hall

Christopher Daniels @facdaniels Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Scott Hall. Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Scott Hall.

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian 🏼 Kick out Scott Hall. You always do. Strength & love Kick out Scott Hall. You always do. Strength & love 👊🏼

90s WWE @90sWWE How I walk out of an elevator when the doors open How I walk out of an elevator when the doors open https://t.co/jXlHOpdLMB

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames ‍🩹 Your will be done God, not mine! I pray it’s your will for Scott Hall to make a full and speedy recovery‍🩹 #KICKOUTSCOTT Your will be done God, not mine! I pray it’s your will for Scott Hall to make a full and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 #KICKOUTSCOTT

Scott Hall apparently suffered heart problems following surgery

Details of the health issues that followed Hall's surgery have seemingly been revealed since the initial news broke.

It has been reported that "The Bad Guy" suffered three heart attacks following surgery on his hip, which led to him being placed on life support.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Sending our love to Scott Hall 'Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do.'Sending our love to Scott Hall 'Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do.'Sending our love to Scott Hall 😎❤️ https://t.co/oU6oShoE0B

Updates on Hall's health are sure to continue in the coming days, as the wrestling world continues to wish the legendary performer a speedy recovery.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Scott Hall a speedy recovery. Send in your wishes in the comments section below.

