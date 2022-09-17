“It’s sad Triple H that this is the best you can give us” - Wrestling world furious over Logan Paul calling out Roman Reigns

Fans are furious with Logan Paul calling out Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown.
After claiming to be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Maverick continued to stir the pot on social media.
The YouTube megastar showed up on SmackDown and called out the Tribal Chief for a press conference that he is hosting tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nevada. He then told Paul Heyman that it only takes one lucky hit to get the win. He then punched the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and left the ring.
The wrestling world was not thrilled with this segment.
Fans felt the Maverick is not yet on the level to challenge the Tribal Chief. They also blamed the CCO, Triple H, for booking this segment.
Some fans also mocked Logan Paul for throwing a weak punch.
People also believed baby-faced Logan Paul was not the right way to go, but if that is what WWE wants him to be then fans felt it was a waste of a contract.
A fan also noticed that Jey Uso still hates Zayn.
Some did appreciate the segment and noted that Sami Zayn was hilarious.
The Logan Paul and Roman Reigns press conference will be live to the public
Logan called out the Tribal Chief, and it looks like he has answered. Michael Cole announced on SmackDown that the press conference is official and the WWE Universe can watch it live on multiple platforms.
The graphics for the segment seem to insinuate that it is a conference ahead of Crown Jewel.
Will Paul challenge Roman Reigns for a match at Crown Jewel? Tune in to the press conference tomorrow at 3:30 PM Eastern/ 12:30 PM Pacific to find out.
Do you think Logan Paul could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.
EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.