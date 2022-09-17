“It’s sad Triple H that this is the best you can give us” - Wrestling world furious over Logan Paul calling out Roman Reigns

Fans are furious with Logan Paul calling out Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown.

After claiming to be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Maverick continued to stir the pot on social media.

The YouTube megastar showed up on SmackDown and called out the Tribal Chief for a press conference that he is hosting tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nevada. He then told Paul Heyman that it only takes one lucky hit to get the win. He then punched the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and left the ring.

The wrestling world was not thrilled with this segment.

Fans felt the Maverick is not yet on the level to challenge the Tribal Chief. They also blamed the CCO, Triple H, for booking this segment.

Thank God for the Bloodline showing up.

Thank you, to my Tribal Chief & The Uso Heyman & Sami, someone please put Paul through a table please to remind this peasant logan Paul who his Tribal Chief is. @LoganPaul What a waste of air time with loser paulThank God for the Bloodline showing up.Thank you, to my Tribal Chief & The Uso Heyman & Sami, someone please put Paul through a table please to remind this peasant logan Paul who his Tribal Chief is. @WWE @SamiZayn @LoganPaul What a waste of air time with loser paul Thank God for the Bloodline showing up.Thank you, to my Tribal Chief & The Uso Heyman & Sami, someone please put Paul through a table please to remind this peasant logan Paul who his Tribal Chief is.

KG @bigdaddytaz71 @WWE @SamiZayn @LoganPaul I mean who the hell came up with this one. Logan Paul vs Roman is just totally laughable. I mean this is what HHH thinks would be a good match. @WWE @SamiZayn @LoganPaul I mean who the hell came up with this one. Logan Paul vs Roman is just totally laughable. I mean this is what HHH thinks would be a good match.

Some fans also mocked Logan Paul for throwing a weak punch.

People also believed baby-faced Logan Paul was not the right way to go, but if that is what WWE wants him to be then fans felt it was a waste of a contract.

Hutch @The__Hutch_ @WWE @SamiZayn @LoganPaul What a massive mistake signing Logan Paul. I stopped watching after they put him on wrestlemania.. wwe has been on a steady decline since the end of the attitude era and now it's just so far gone it can't be saved. @WWE @SamiZayn @LoganPaul What a massive mistake signing Logan Paul. I stopped watching after they put him on wrestlemania.. wwe has been on a steady decline since the end of the attitude era and now it's just so far gone it can't be saved.

A fan also noticed that Jey Uso still hates Zayn.

Some did appreciate the segment and noted that Sami Zayn was hilarious.

The Logan Paul and Roman Reigns press conference will be live to the public

Logan called out the Tribal Chief, and it looks like he has answered. Michael Cole announced on SmackDown that the press conference is official and the WWE Universe can watch it live on multiple platforms.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE's social channels! #SmackDown BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE's social channels! #SmackDown https://t.co/2ObIVcRUbv

The graphics for the segment seem to insinuate that it is a conference ahead of Crown Jewel.

Will Paul challenge Roman Reigns for a match at Crown Jewel? Tune in to the press conference tomorrow at 3:30 PM Eastern/ 12:30 PM Pacific to find out.

Do you think Logan Paul could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

