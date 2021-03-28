Wrestling world wishes Road Dogg a speedy recovery: Renee Paquette, Mick Foley and more send messages 

It was reported earlier today that WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg had possibly suffered a heart attack, and he was subsequently hospitalized. His wife, Tracy Conant Jones shared the grave news on her Facebook account.

Road Dogg was sent to the hospital after his return from Orlando on Thursday night. His wife took to social media to provide an update on the current status of the WWE Hall of Famer.

She provided another update ater in the night in which she stated that Road Dogg's kidneys came back clear. He has a "heart cath" scheduled for Monday, which will determine his medical course of action

Road Dogg currently works with WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, where he teaches new recruits the nuances of in-ring promos. He also helps them with their character development. Road Dogg previously worked as the head writer of WWE SmackDown.

James has been an integral part of WWE for a long time, dating back to his time in the ring as Road Dogg of the New Age Outlaws. The news of his heart attack came as a shock to the entire wrestling community.

The wrestling community hopes Road Dogg has a swift recovery

Road Dogg in WWE

Road Dogg has inspired countless people throughout his career. The Hall O=of Famer was infamous for his mic skills and captivating in-ring promos. Serving as one-half of the New Age Outlaws, James has enjoyed a lot of success with WWE both as a wrestler and as a producer backstage.

He won numerous titles, including the Hardcore and Intercontinental Championships. Road Dogg is also a six-time WWE Tag Team Champion along with his good friend, Billy Gunn. He was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2019 as part of the infamous group, D-Generaton X.

With someone of his repertoire and ability, it comes as no surprise that many individuals have reached out via social media to wish Road Dogg a speedy recovery. Here are a few of the messages sent by some prominent figures in the wrestling world.

Thoughts and a prayer up for @WWERoadDogg — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 27, 2021

THANK YOU for all the well wishes, positive vibes and prayers for my brother Brain (@WWERoadDogg) ..tonight he’s in the hospital resting comfortably and Monday will undergo tests on his heart. Thank you again! 🙏 — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) March 27, 2021

Positive energy and a prayer on their way for @WWERoadDogg



If anyone has the latest update on Brian's health, please share. https://t.co/cjTS52l1zC — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 27, 2021

🙏🏼 All the prayers to the Armstrong family https://t.co/C20ijKybrN — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) March 27, 2021

Sending prayers 🙏♥️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 27, 2021

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 dog — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 27, 2021

The Sportskeeda community would also like to extend its wishes to Road Dogg Brian James and his family. We hope he makes a swift and safe recovery.