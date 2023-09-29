"WTF" "I regret looking" - WWE fans react to Matt Riddle's new picture 

Shortly following his release from WWE, Matt Riddle has been active on Twitter, recently uploading a new profile picture in swimwear, which has been described by the fans as being rather revealing. You can check out the picture here.

Riddle was released last week following the WWE-UFC merger, and since then, he teased something new coming soon. At this point in time, there is no update regarding his future plans, but it seems that he will continue his wrestling career.

For a change, Riddle has also updated his Twitter profile picture, and it has gotten fans talking about it. They have been very vocal in sharing their opinions on Matt Riddle's latest click.

Riddle's final years in WWE before his release were quite fruitful

Following the UFC merger, multiple WWE stars were released. Notable names among the releases included Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, Emma, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Shelton Benjamin, Dabba-Kato, Mansoor, and Mace. While all of the aforementioned names were released on September 21, Riddle was released a day later. He took to Twitter to announce that he had parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

You can check out the tweet below:

"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon," Riddle shared.

However, the past couple of years have been quite successful for The Original Bro. After WrestleMania 37, Riddle formed an alliance with Randy Orton. While their relationship was a bit rocky at the start, they managed to put their differences aside and form RK-Bro.

Moreover, the two superstars went on to hold the RAW Tag Team Championships twice and had quite a successful run. During what was arguably the height of Riddle's career, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but came up a bit short. Regardless, he was cemented as a true main-event star.

Furthermore, things started going downhill when Orton got injured, and Riddle was left on his own. While he was given prominent screen time, many believe that he suffered without Orton's presence. The fact that The Legend Killer has not been around in over a year did not help Riddle's case. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract last week.

What do you think is next in line for Matt Riddle? Do you see him joining AEW in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

